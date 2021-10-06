Erdoan targets students again: types of terrorists





* Photo: Fatih Kurt – Ankara / AA Click to read the article in Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan addressed the AKP group meeting today (October 6). CLICK – Erdoan says students protesting housing prices are “terrorists like those in Gezi Park” Speaking of the ongoing protests by university students over high housing prices and the lack of vacant public dormitory accommodation amid classroom teaching, President Erdoan called the students “terr klkllar”, which translates into approximately by “those under cover of terror” or “as of terror.” Arguing that “Turkey is by far the country with the largest dormitory capacity in the world,” Erdoan said that “while Turkey’s capacity exceeds one million, the number is 550,000 in England”. According to Erdoan, “the reason for this year’s turmoil is that last year’s and this year’s demands overlapped.” Noting that the works for the students who have not yet been placed in a dormitory are still ongoing, President Erdoan said: “We have taken over. [Turkey] with 76 universities; we now have 207 universities. “ Referring further to the protesters in his speech, Erdoan said: “We don’t consider these guys who have no respect even for their own teachers as students. They don’t keep any of those guys in college in Europe or the United States. even for a day. “ He briefly added: “Just because they cause trouble for the government, they claim the disrespectful, unloving, evil-minded and, so to speak, terrorist types. God willing, we will solve this problem in its own sphere without giving the opportunity to the bad guys as soon as possible. We cannot leave our universities to terror [students]. “ Erdoan at HDP: Puppet of a terrorist organization AKP President and Chairman Erdoan also referred to the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in the context of the “October 6-8 incidents” in 2014, on which several HDP politicians are currently standing. trial. Recalling that today is the 7th anniversary of the “incidents of October 6-8,” Erdoan claimed that “the then HDP leaders took their supporters to the streets and spilled the blood of dozens of people”. He said that “those who set the savage mob in motion are now responding with blood in their hands in the prisons.” Addressing the President of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, he argued that “Kldarolu supported them instead of holding them to account.” He said, “At every opportunity we will tell our nation over and over again that the policies of this party are neither national nor national. “ “History will surely hold accountable those who held the oldest party in Parliament, the CHP, under the orders of the HDP, a puppet of the terrorist organization, to account,” added President Erdoan. Also referring to the opposition Party Y and its chairman Meral Akener, President Erdoan argued that “Party Y’s efforts to protect its own position are no longer viable”. Reminding her audience of Akener’s statement that “she wants to run for prime minister, not for president,” Erdoan said, “The HDP wing has already said she won’t accept her prime minister . Alliance, he vetoed it [Meral Akener]. “ Arguing that Kemal Kldarolu “has become a matter of national security,” he said, “Turkey has no problem with the government, but it has a serious problem with the opposition.” (AS / SD)

