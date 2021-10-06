Trump struggles to find new social media platform amid talks about third White House race





Months after announcing his intention to launch a social media platform, former President Donald Trump is still struggling to come up with a clear plan.

Trump plans to own everything built, but beyond that, little is known about the new platform, which remains one of Trumpworld’s best-kept secrets, according to interviews with nearly one dozen of Republicans and Trump advisers familiar with his efforts in this area. , most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their professional relationships. Advisors who spoke to Yahoo say the former president wants to both control and make money with the option he chooses.

Just over a month ago, Trump pitched the idea of ​​calling his media company Trump-it, according to two sources familiar with his discussions. (Because Trump floated the name verbally, sources were unsure whether he meant Trumpet, Trump-it, or some other variation.)

Donald Trump at a rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

But this idea was quickly dismissed. He said Trump-it the Puppet out loud and thought people wouldn’t care, a Republican said.

A Trump spokesperson said the new company would not be called Trump-it.

It’s the latest trial balloon shot down as Trump tries to pick up the national conversation amid discussions that Hell will make a third White House bid in 2024. Yet the flawed social media strategy has some also having some concerns. of his advisers wondering how serious it is to show up again. .

Talks for a Trump Media Group, touted by former Trump Apprentice star Andy Dean Litinsky, never took off. To kickstart the effort, Litinsky pushed for the idea of ​​using a SPAC, a financial mechanism designed to speed businesses up in the stock market, but the former president’s team quickly rejected the idea, advisers say. of Trump.

Litinsky did not respond to a call for comment.

Since being kicked from Twitter and Facebook in January due to the spread of disinformation, Trump has lost some of his most flexible tools for news coverage. He is now suing to return to those platforms, a legal battle that has so far had little success. A spokesperson for Trump, however, said the former president’s legal team was in the process of signing 94,000 new class-action plaintiffs who claim they were falsely banned from platforms.

The story continues

Jason Miller, senior adviser on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign (Andrew Harnik / AFP via Getty Images)

In the meantime, talks about buying stakes in other conservative social media have collapsed, except for one led by his former aide Jason Miller. (Miller told Yahoo News that talks are still ongoing for Trump to potentially join GETTR, a conservative alternative to Twitter. But another Trump adviser rejected the idea: it won’t be GETTR.)

A number of other conservative social media sites have courted Trump, still considered the most powerful social media force on the right, from CloutHub to Skylab. Trump has even considered selling his name and large follower base from his now defunct Twitter account to some of the platforms.

The only serious effort underway, according to Republicans close to Trump, is led by his longtime social media assistant Dan Scavino and a handful of developers who regularly meet with the former president. Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr. is leading a separate but related effort to find a web hosting service that won’t start operating.

I think he recognizes the complexity. He saw these other platforms fail because they couldn’t support the number of users. He wants to be sure that if he stands up for something, it works and it’s the right trade deal, a Trump adviser has said.

Trump insiders are divided over whether he needs an online megaphone, namely his Twitter feed, which he used to host the national discussion for five years until he was banned following the violent riot on January 6 at the Capitol. He was accused of having incited this attack.

Trump still enjoys routine coverage for his email statements and has many followers on Twitter who regularly retweet his statements and comments. He regularly calls a wide range of conservative media across the country.

Trump in Perry, GA (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Yet the lack of a platform puts Trump in an awkward position as he and his team increasingly tease a third White House race. He acted more like a candidate, organizing campaign-style rallies and hinting at an offer in interviews.

I never conceded, Trump said at a supporters rally in Georgia last weekend. Hes is planning his first rally since leaving office in a key state, Iowa, this coming weekend.

Some supporters see his sidelining from the mainstream and his need to dominate conservative media as a sign of weakness and a desperate need for some sort of social media presence.

If he’s making Hannity hits, that means he’s figured out how fucked up he is right now, said a Republican familiar with his struggles on social media. It is like a tree that falls alone in the forest. You have the loudest mouth in the world, but can anyone hear it?

Trump is in a very different position now than when he first used Twitter to disrupt the playing field for Republican candidates in 2016.

Five years ago, he needed constant attention to increase his numbers in the polls, then win the primaries, then the Republican nomination and finally the White House. Now he controls the Republican Party, but without the almost absolute hold he had before leaving office.

Trump supporters at a recent Save America rally. (Demetrius Freeman / Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a nationwide Politico poll, 30% of Republicans said they would rather Trump run without opposition to the Republican nomination. Twenty percent said he shouldn’t be running. And a surprising 39% said they should have to fight other Republican nominees for the nomination.

From Trump’s point of view, he thinks [Twitter] helped him win. The bigger question is: is it deliberate slowness to keep Trump from going? Every time he walks away from it, his poll numbers are as high as I’ve seen in a while, a former Trump campaign adviser has said.

The former campaign adviser added that it seems more likely that the Trumps team are not serious about launching a social media platform for him as it could only hurt his position in the surveys.

They all have too many bullets in the air, the former campaign adviser said. They don’t have a single person running on it. Brad Parscale runs everywhere for the mid-course races. Think a lot of people are wondering how the Jason Millers thing is going to do.

As the year dragged on with few signs of a move from Trump on a social media platform, discussions escalated that he might end up buying a stake in GETTR, the conservative platform led by Miller. and backed by former Trump aide Steve Bannon and a Chinese. billionaire at the center of COVID-19 disinformation efforts, Guo Wengui.

We continue to talk. He has a number of different options ahead of him. I obviously think the GETTR option is the best way to try to get the point across and make him a real partner, Miller told Yahoo News.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in August 2020 (Pablo Monsalve / VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Miller said he was convinced Trump would run again in 2024, but did not hear this conclusively from the former president. And if Trump shows up, he’s going to need a social media platform one way or another.

As the president contemplates a possible race in 2024, his superpower has always been his power to bypass mainstream media, Miller said. In a very biased way, I think GETTR is the best option to maintain this superpower.

____

Learn more about Yahoo News:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-struggles-to-find-a-new-social-media-platform-amid-talk-of-third-white-house-run-090023105.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos