FIA arrests 2 people in child pornography case with help from US organization

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two people believed to be involved in child pornography, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the two suspects were located using information provided by a United States-based organization specializing in the prevention of violent crimes against children. The information was relayed to Pakistan via Interpol, an international organization that facilitates global police cooperation and crime control.

The suspects – identified as Sultan and Ameen – were allegedly involved in uploading and distributing hundreds of inappropriate videos of women and children on the web.

FIA cybercrime said all videos were confiscated during a raid.

The suspects were taken into custody and two cases were registered against them under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016.

Last July, the FIA ​​arrested four suspects accused of working for an international child pornography network after launching a crackdown across the country. The agency said the action was taken on directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FIA ​​said the global anti-crime agency Interpol shared relevant information about the suspects with Islamabad, after which law enforcement decided to make the arrests.

The ring was operated from the United States, the FIA ​​said.

A suspect, identified as Arsalan, was arrested in Sialkot. He was in contact with the group, the agency said.

According to the FIA, the network sold pornographic material featuring minors. Officials confiscated 225 GB of data from Arsalan alone.

The agency said it was investigating the case further to uncover more illegal activity and would take appropriate action.

The FIA, using information from Interpol, also cracked down on suspects in various other towns.

Three suspected suspects involved in child pornography have been arrested in Karachi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The FIA ​​said it seized illegal content in the possession of the suspects, adding that further investigation was underway.

Criminalization of child pornography

In 2016, Pakistan criminalized child pornography for the first time in history, making the offense punishable by seven years in prison and a fine of 0.7 million rupees.

The new amendment, titled Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2015, also criminalizes trafficking in children in the country.

The initiative came after the country was rocked by a major pedophilia scandal in August 2015, when it was revealed that hundreds of pornographic videos of children from the village of Hussain Khanwala in Punjab province had been made. and circulated online.

