Key Trump aides to defy subpoenas in Capitol Attack investigation | Attack on the US Capitol





Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other senior officials subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack are expected to defy orders for documents and testimony related to the January 6, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The decision to defy subpoenas would mark the first major obstacle to the investigation the select committee faces and threatens to spark a protracted legal battle as the former president pushes some of his top aides to undermine the investigation.

The four Trump aides targeted by the Meadows select committee, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, strategist Steve Bannon and Defense Department aide Kash Patel should resist orders as Trump prepares to ask them to do so, the source said.

The select committee had issued the subpoenas under threat of criminal prosecution for non-compliance, warning that the penalty for defying a congressional subpoena would be much more severe under the Biden administration than under the Trump presidency.

But increasingly concerned with the ambitious nature of the Jan. 6 investigation, Trump and his legal team, led by former Trump campaign lawyer Justin Clark, former White House Deputy Lawyer Patrick Philbin, are preparing to give instructions to the attorneys of the subpoenaed assistants. defy orders.

The basis that Trump is pressuring aides not to cooperate is based on executive privilege, the source said, claiming that sensitive conversations about what he knew prior to plans to stop the Joe Bidens’ election victory certification should remain a secret.

Philbin appears less convinced than Trump of the strength of the legal argument, the source said, in part because the Justice Department previously refused to assert protection for the Jan. 6 testimony, suggesting that it did not exist. not to protect Trump’s personal interests.

Rather, the president’s former lawyer, the source said, appears to see the strategy as an effective way to slow down the select committee, which aims to produce a final report ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, in order to keep the investigation going. non-partisan.

It was not clear on Tuesday whether Trump would push his aides to defy all elements of the subpoenas, the source warned that access to certain emails or call tapes requested by the select committee could be removed.

But Trump’s strategy mirrors the manual he used to prevent House Democrats from removing his top advisers during his presidency. Former White House lawyer Don McGahn, for example, only testified before Congress about the Mueller inquiry after Trump left office.

House select committee investigators had demanded that all four Trump aides hand over emails, call tapes and other documents related to the Capitol attack by Thursday, then appear before the panel for in camera depositions next week.

But with the former president expected to insist with Philbin that Meadows, Scavino, Bannon and Patel mount general refusals against the subpoenas, the source said, the select committee currently seems likely to see none of the requests being met.

The ruling means House Special Committee investigators now face the key decision on how to enforce the orders and whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department after Thursday’s deadline for documents or next week’s deadline for testimony.

House Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson recently told reporters he was ready to continue criminal referrals to witnesses who defied subpoenas and subpoena deadlines, as the panel accelerates the pace of the evidence-gathering part of its investigation.

Well, do whatever the law allows us to do, Thompson said last Friday of prosecuting reluctant witnesses. For those who do not agree to come voluntarily, do well with the criminal references.

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on how the panel intended to ensure compliance.

The legal battle to force some of Trump’s top White House aides to comply with subpoenas, but it manifests itself, is likely to lead to constitutional clashes in the courts that would test the power of the Congressional supervisory authority over executive power.

But members of the select committee have expressed quiet optimism in recent days at least about the potential prosecution of witnesses who could challenge subpoenas, in part because of the Biden administration’s public support for the investigation.

The select committee said in letters of summons to Meadows, Bannon, Scavino and Patel that they were key people of interest in what they knew of the extent of Trump’s involvement in the attack on the Capitol, which left five dead and more than 140 injured.

Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, remains of particular interest to House select committee investigators as he was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remained by his side Trump as rioters stormed Capitol Hill on his behalf.

He was also in contact with Patel at the Defense Department, the select committee said, and communicated with members of the Women for America First group which had planned the Stop the Steal rally which deteriorated into the insurgency of the 6th. January.

Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff, became a person of interest after it emerged he had met with Trump the day before the Capitol attack to discuss how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election, according to its summons letter.

The select committee said in the summons letter to Bannon that it wanted to hear from Trump’s former chief strategist, who was in attendance at the Willard Hotel on January 5 to strategize with Trump campaign officials on how to stop voter certification.

Patel, meanwhile, is under surveillance as he participated in the Pentagon’s discussions about security on Capitol Hill before and after the riot. The select committee added that they were also reviewing reports that Trump had attempted to install him as deputy director of the CIA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/06/trump-aides-capitol-attack-house-select-committee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos