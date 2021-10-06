Indonesians wield the power of law to clean up the murderous air of Jakartas

Conservationists in Indonesia are celebrating a historic milestone for cleaner air in the capital city of Jakarta, where air pollution threatens the health of more than 30 million people in the mega-political region. The Jakarta Central District Court ordered President Joko Widodo and other senior central government officials, as well as the governor of Jakarta and neighboring provinces, to improve the city’s unsafe air quality.

In Indonesia, our partners from Indonesian Center for Environmental Law and the Jakarta Legal Aid Foundation worked with citizens of Jakarta who are fighting for clean air in their city. The judges ruled that the government had been negligent in fulfilling its obligations under Indonesia’s environmental protection laws.

This year the Jakartans experienced air quality which is considered good about 25% of the time.

A 2020 World Air Quality Report ranked Jakarta as the capital with the ninth highest level of ambient particulate matter (PM2.5), a pollutant that is particularly harmful to human health. For people with conditions such as asthma or heart disease, air pollution has been at unhealthy levels for more than 130 days in 2021, almost twice as often as it has been without. danger. The air contains toxic pollutants from transportation and coal-fired power plants, which are still the country’s main source of energy.

The decision is the result of a rare citizen lawsuit filed against the government in 2019 by 32 plaintiffs, some of whom suffer from health problems such as asthma and skin problems while breathing the polluted air of Jakarta.

Numerous studies show the negative health impacts of long-term exposure to the dirty air of Jakartas, which already causes 3,700 premature deaths per year, and could reach 22,100 deaths per year by 2050, according to a study published in Nature. Air pollution currently reduces average life expectancy in Jakartan by more than two years.

The decision directs the president to establish national air quality standards to protect human health, and the Minister of Health and the governor of Jakarta to devise strategies to control air pollution. It also calls for other measures such as an analysis of emissions from provinces neighboring Jakarta, where coal-fired power plants are located, and that older vehicles be periodically tested for emissions.

Smog and haze hangs over Jakarta. Aaron Minnick | World Resources Institute / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

While not the first decision forcing the Indonesian government to improve air quality and protect human health, it is the first time such a decision has been applied to air pollution. urban.

It is also the first time that air quality management instruments, such as an emissions inventory and a strategic air action plan, have been included in a decision, and the first time that pollution cross-border (interprovincial) is discussed.

With the plaintiffs and a larger coalition, our partners are now working to ensure that the government complies with the decision. The complainants expressed their willingness to participate in the formulation of action plans on air quality, as well as other policies and actions that the government must implement to ensure clean and safe air for the inhabitants of Jakartan. .

After hearing the verdict, the plaintiff Khalisah Khalid expressed his relief and renewed hope that the courts can be a viable way for citizens to seek justice.

We, the plaintiffs, as well as the citizens, will oversee the court-mandated policy changes against the seven defendants, Khalid said.

However, as the government at the central level decided to appeal, court orders are easily enforceable only for Jakarta. Ayu Eza Tiara, the legal representative of the plaintiffs, expressed concern that the appeal could delay efforts to improve air quality in Jakartas.

“Although the governor of Jakarta decided not to appeal and therefore agreed to implement the court order – but without the efforts of the central government, which is the key player in improving the oversight mechanism and coordination with local governments in the three provinces – – implementation in the area will not go well, ”Ayu says.

Earthjustice will continue to support our partners in Indonesia as they push their government to put this plan into action.