Boris Johnson’s Speech Only New Politics Recycled From 2019 | Education policy





Boris Johnson came under criticism after it emerged that the only notable political announcement in his conference speech was not new and was one of three sections on education that failed to properly withstand scrutiny. In his speech in Manchester, the Prime Minister said he was announcing a leveling bonus of up to 3,000 to send the best math and science teachers to the places that need them most. Although billed as new, the policy was launched in 2019, but was then phased out. Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, said: The bonus announced today is a less generous recycling of an old policy that Boris Johnson’s government abandoned just a year ago. Asked about it on BBC Radio 4s World at One, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi did not reject the idea that the policy was being renewed. If we have policies that work, I’m pragmatic about these things, he said. If something has worked, then why not, when you have shortages of teachers in the core subjects, focused a lot on particular areas of the country that really need it, focused a lot on years 1-5, then let’s try to ” encourage these teachers to stay in the profession or join the profession. Elsewhere in the speech, Johnson hailed as an example of the liberating potential of the achievements of the academy at Brampton Manor in east London, which, despite its disadvantaged location, sends more children to Oxford or Cambridge than And we. Johnson described it as a new school where anyone could send their children. This is correct inasmuch as it is a public school. However, sixth-year schools are very selective, taking 300 students per year out of around 3,000 applications. Johnson didn’t mention this. In another reference to education, Johnson took aim at Islington, the north London neighborhood where he lived, saying schools there like children to run races where no one actually wins. This was another notable oversimplification. There has been a long-standing debate about the idea of ​​non-competitive school sports, especially for younger people, for many years, based in part on the idea of ​​instilling a love of physical activity in people. students without delaying some because they are less good at sports. However, it has been rumored and there is no evidence that it is unique or even particular to Islington.

