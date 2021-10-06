Erdogan without Trump or Merkel to manage





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was afraid of one world leader and listened to another. He feared former US President Donald Trump because they were relatively the same: unpredictable, passionate about good business, impulsive, and utterly bossy. With Trump, Erdogan wasn’t sure exactly where he stood and whether he was serious in his threats to destroy the Turkish economy. At the same time, there was no institutional brake because the former US president was not interested in what the State Department or the Pentagon said. He thought he knew everything and that he could handle Erdogan on his own. In a strange way, this relationship has been beneficial for Greece. Trump had no relationship with the Greek diaspora, nor did he know where the Aegean Sea or Cyprus was. The American Greeks who were close to him did not care about these issues either. But Erdogan feared that if Trump reacted, for his own reasons, to aggressive Turkish action in the Eastern Mediterranean, the price would be high. There was one more thing: Due to the chaotic situation in the decision-making process, an experienced ambassador or even Mike Pompeo himself could take an initiative that would favor Greece, ignoring Turkey and the established fetishes of US diplomacy. The most characteristic change is that US officials paid no attention to the balance of the protocol, meaning they didn’t even think it was not possible for Pompeo to surrender. in Greece and not to go through Turkey. Now we are back to the good old autopilot. The balance between the two countries is faithfully respected. Classical bureaucrats react strongly when it comes to discussing the idea of ​​expanding the US military presence in Greece to areas that might upset Ankara. And behind the scenes, Americans are urging their traditional allies to find a modus vivendi with Erdogan. In other words, the old reflexes are back. At a time when one doubts the real interest of the United States in the Eastern Mediterranean, it is natural that Ankara draws its own conclusions. Erdogan was afraid of Trump (as well as Putin, of course) and listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. From now on, he is not particularly afraid of anyone and will not have a stable interlocutor or confessor in Europe. This is something that could affect us the next time politics heat up in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1169203/erdogan-without-trump-or-merkel-to-deal-with/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos