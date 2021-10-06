Gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Many auction items cannot find a taker





A search for non-auction items on the website showed 162 items as of 6 p.m. on October 6.



From Olympic PV medalist Sindhus badminton racket priced at 80 lakh to a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former United States President Donald Trump priced at 3.50 lakh, 162 items among the gifts given to Mr. Modi that are being auctioned had not received any bids on the penultimate day to bid. As on Wednesday evening, the auction of 1,348 items on pmmementos.go.in found no takers for some of the items presented, including Olympian equipment offered to the Prime Minister. A culture ministry official said 1,083 items had already been auctioned on Monday morning. A search for non-auction items on the website showed 162 items at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Read also: Auction amounts for MP memorabilia drop A white stole signed by the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 (90 lakh), boxing gloves bronze medalist Lovlina Boroghains (80 lakh) and hockey sticks signed by the men’s and women’s hockey teams (80 lakh each) were among the items to be received. all offers. Among the items that have not yet received offers, with a base price of 5,000 to 90 lakh, are many stoles and portraits, including that of Mr. Modi with his mother. However, many of these items had received bids of several crore each in the first week of the electronic auction which began on September 17, Mr. Modis’ birthday, but these proved to be spurious and deleted, said another official. Meanwhile, the javelin used by gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had received two offers, raising its list price from base 1 crore to 1,0050,000 as on Wednesday night. This was the third auction of such gifts offered to Mr. Modi and the auction was scheduled to continue until Thursday evening. The proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission, according to the Ministry of Culture.

