Pak PM Imran Khan asks Bill Gates for financial support for Afghans | Latest India News





Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to extend humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. In an interview with the founder of Microsoft, the Pakistani prime minister said that half of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line, the PTI news agency reported citing a statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office.

Khan briefed Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Pakistan and Afghanistan’s efforts to eradicate polio. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GMIP), which is spearheading the global war against the debilitating disease, says these two countries are the only countries where the disease is still endemic. Pakistan has reported 1 case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) this year and its neighbor Afghanistan has also reported 1 case this year. However, both countries have reported circulating cases of poliovirus derived from a vaccine strain type 2 (cVDPV2), Pakistan has reported eight while Afghanistan has reported 43. cVDPV2 occurs when vaccination rates are low. weak in communities.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, polio is caused by the poliovirus and is a crippling and potentially fatal disease. It is very contagious and is spread by person-to-person contact.

Khan told Gates that environmental samples positive for PVS have declined dramatically while expressing his government’s commitment to end all forms of polio in the country. He also thanked the BMGF for its continued support in Pakistan’s fight against polio.

In Pakistan and Afghanistan, immunization of children against polio has been hampered by terrorists who oppose the campaigns, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.

Khan also reiterated the need to provide financial support to Afghans. The Prime Minister stressed that more than half of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line and is in urgent need of financial assistance. He called on Gates to consider providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, the statement said.

