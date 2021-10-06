Sitaram Yechury says Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments remind Indians of atrocities committed during British rule in Champaran

CPM Secretary General Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday criticized the government of Narendra Modi and the government of Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath over the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Addressing the Modi and Yogi governments, Yechury said that Narendra Modi’s government in the Center and Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh could be compared to British rule in India.

Prime Minister Modi must fire Ajay Mishra Teni.

As a minister mandated to protect public order, he violated all standards by making inflammatory speeches which resulted in this barbarism.

Prime Minister Modi must fire Ajay Mishra Teni.

As a minister mandated to protect public order, he violated all standards by making inflammatory speeches which resulted in this barbarism.

His dismissal is imperative to ensure an impartial judicial investigation.

Yechury said the type of atrocities and brutality were seen during British rule in India and that is what the Modi government and the government of Uttar Pradesh are doing. This incident also reminded the country of the atrocities committed by the British in Champaran. This government has a habit of torturing and this habit is increasing every day, he said.

His statement comes after the UP government refused permission for opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several others, to surrender to Lakhimpur Kheri citing the situation of public order.

To this, the head of CPIM said that every Indian can travel to any part of the country.

In a statement, Yechury asked the government how a state government can prevent anyone from entering the state. This is an outright violation of the Constitution of India, he said.

Yechury demanded that the person responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident be put behind bars as soon as possible and called on investigative agencies to begin the investigation and arrest the person responsible.

After an hour-long standoff at Lucknow Airport, the 5-member Cong delegation led by Rahul, including Rahul Gandhi, Chattisgarh Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi were allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Uttar Pradesh district. In the now viral social media video, Rahul Gandhi was seen arguing with security staff at Lucknow Airport, where he was surrounded when he refused to be taken to Lakhimpur Kheri in an official car. The delegation reached the PAC compound in Sitapur where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been detained since Monday.

Eight people, including 4 farmers and a journalist, died Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri when a car ran over protesting farmers.

However, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni defended his son Ashish Mishra by saying that neither he nor his son were present there.