Maldives, through the eyes of Sophie Choudry. See the pictures





Sophie Choudry shared the photo. (Image courtesy: sophiechoudry)

The actress has been on vacation in the Maldives since the weekend Wednesday, Sophie posted a bunch of awesome photos of herself “I can’t forget my amazing villa on the water and the views” she said writes in New Delhi:

Dressed in a blue bikini, Sophie Choudry can be seen posing in the pool, as well as by the pool in her latest Instagram post. "Sunny and blessed," she wrote in the caption and added: "I can't forget my amazing villa on the water and the views."

Check out the latest photos from Sophie Choudry’s vacation in the Maldives here:

Every day, Sophie Choudry shares new photos from her vacation and makes us green with envy. On Tuesday, she posted these photos and wrote: “How could she have feared the rain when she has always been the storm …”

In the meantime, check out more photos from Sophie Choudry’s vacation in the Maldives here:

Sophie Choudry made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Shaadi No 1, in which she co-starred with Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Sharman Joshi, Esha Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Ayesha Takia. In the same year, she starred in two other Hindi films – Pyaar Ke Side Effects, in which Mallika Sherawat starred, and I See You, with Arjun Rampal. Since then, Sophie has worked in several films, including Heyy Babyy by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Aggar, Speed, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kidnap, Aa Dekhen Zara, Daddy Cool, Vedi and Shootout At Wadala.

His latest Bollywood film remains Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. In Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Sophie starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film released in 2013.

