White House Says Biden and Xi Should Meet Virtually | New

ZURICH (AP) President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual working meeting before the end of the year, according to a senior official in the Biden administration.

The deal for a more formal leaders’ meeting came as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Zurich on Wednesday for six hours of talks in the middle. growing tensions between world powers.

Details of the meeting have yet to be worked out, according to the senior administration official, who has not been permitted to comment publicly on the private talks between Sullivan and Yang.

Xi has not left China amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to attend the upcoming Group of 20 and COP26 summits in Europe in person.

The official said the idea for a virtual meeting was proposed after Biden who spent a lot of time with Xi while the two were vice presidents mentioned to the Chinese president last month in a phone call he said. would like to see him again. .

THIS IS A CURRENT UPDATE. The earlier history of PAs follows below.

Senior diplomatic advisers to President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Switzerland on Wednesday as the United States seeks to improve communication at a time of growing tensions between world powers.

The White House said Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan had stressed to China’s senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi the need to keep lines of communication open, while raising concerns about recent China’s military provocations against Taiwan, human rights violations against ethnic minorities and Beijing’s efforts. to stifle the defenders of democracy in Hong Kong.

Sullivan made it clear during six hours of talks that while the United States would continue to invest in our own national strength, “they are looking for better engagement at a higher level to ensure responsible competition,” according to a statement from the United States. White House after the end of the meeting.

The two advisers agreed to work to meet in person

The White House said the meeting was meant to follow up on last month’s call between Biden and Xi in which Biden stressed the need to set clear parameters in their competition.

But in the last sign of stress, the Chinese army carried out dozens of sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated his concerns that Beijing is undermining regional peace and stability through its provocative action. China sent a record 56 fighter jets to Taiwan on Monday alone.

We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed against Taiwan, said Blinken, who was in Paris for talks with French officials.

At the start of Biden’s presidency, he vowed to pressure Beijing over its human rights record. His administration affirmed the US position, first articulated at the end of the Trump administration, that China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its region of northwest Xinjiang was genocide.

In March, the United States, in coordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, imposed sanctions on senior Communist Party officials for their role in the detention and abuse of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. At the June Group of Seven summit in England, Biden succeeded in pressuring his fellow leaders to include specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights violations. man in the joint statement of the leaders.

Human rights activists and Republican lawmakers in the United States have raised concerns that the administration may ease pressure on human rights as it seeks Beijing’s cooperation on the global effort on climate change and to thwart North Korea’s nuclear program.

The White House said last week it had no position on the Uyghur forced labor prevention law, which was passed by the US Senate in July.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and sponsor of legislation, wrote in the Washington Examiner Wednesday that the Biden administration is choosing to ignore the Chinese Communist Party’s blatant human rights violations to strike a deal on the weather.

The United States also signaled this week that it currently plans to stick to the tariffs imposed on China under the Trump administration.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a speech in Washington this week, said she would start engaging her Chinese counterparts to discuss Beijing’s failure to meet commitments made in phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. signed in January 2020. Biden criticized Beijing for coercive business practices, including its use of forced labor, which has led to an unfair playing field.

“We will use the full range of tools at our disposal and develop new tools as necessary to defend US economic interests against harmful policies and practices,” Tai said.

Madhani reported from Washington. PA diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Paris contributed to this report.