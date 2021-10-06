Boris Johnson sees high wages coming for Britain





He linked the shortage of truck drivers to a lack of investment in basic facilities, which meant that drivers had to urinate in the bushes, putting them out of the profession. Loading The direction this country is going now, towards high wages, high skills, high productivity, and yes, therefore a low tax economy … is what the people of this country need and deserve, he said. declared. Yes it will take time and yes it will be difficult at times, but this is the change people voted for in 2016 and this is the change they voted for strongly again in 2019. Johnson did not announce any new policies in his joke-filled speech, which focused heavily on his election victory, vaccine rollout and Brexit delivery. But he sought to mislead when he claimed that the new AUKUS deal to share defense technology with Australia in the submarine area was only possible thanks to the departure vote. Loading If you want a supreme example of global Britain in action, of something bold and brilliant that just wouldn’t have happened if we had stayed in the EU, I give you AUKUS, he said. declared. An idea so transparent that The labor conference voted overwhelmingly against. Under EU treaties, the defense and security arrangements of countries are determined by sovereign nations. For example, France is a member of the European Union but negotiated its own deal with Australia to procure diesel-electric submarines which were then scrapped when AUKUS was announced, causing a diplomatic storm. EU membership doesn’t matter to AUKUS, said Conservative MP and Commons Defense Select Committee Chairman Tobais Ellwood The Sydney Morning Herald and Age. Short-term pain: Motorists line up for fuel at a petrol station in Ashford, England. Credit:PA It is being sold as a post Brexit initiative. But it is misleading. He said an improved QUAD involving Britain and France would have been a stronger alliance. And he said an improved Quad involving Britain would have been a stronger alliance than AUKUS. QUAD is the strategic path to follow if we are to challenge China’s erratic behavior. Japan and India were scratching their heads after the AUKUS announcement.

