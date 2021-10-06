Cabinet approves creation of 7 integrated textile mega-regions and garment parks with expenditure of 4,445 crore





Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal briefed on the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total expenditure of 4,445 crore over the next five years. Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal briefed on the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the move would provide 7 direct lakhs and 14 indirect lakhs. The minister also informed that 10 states have already expressed their interest. The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and central government in PPP mode. Mr. Goyal said the government is in discussions with states about it and so far ten states have already expressed interest. water supply, for which the State has a serene and stable working situation. Keeping all this in mind, and where there is a demand for the textile industry, where skilled labor is available, these seven regions will be identified, he added. The park will have two components: development capital support which will provide 30% of the estimated project cost of 1,700 crore for each park with a cap of 500 crore. For brownfield projects, support will be capped at 200 crore. At the same time, for the first players or anchor investors who start production in these parks, competitive incentive support will be provided. It will not be confused with the PLI scheme The minister said that if these investors end up spending more on setting up a factory or logistics, competitive incentive support will be given to offset these expenses on a first come, first served basis to those who create at least 100 jobs. Rs 300 crore will be given for each park which means that Rs 2,100 crore will be given to these units. Maximum support of 10 crore per year for up to three years will be provided to these key investors. The PM MITRA fleet will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will be owned by the State Government and the Government of India under a Public Private Partnership (PPP). A Master Developer will be selected on the basis of objective criteria jointly developed by the state and central governments, who will not only be responsible for the establishment of the park, but also for its maintenance during the concession period, Mr. Goyal. “The SPV in which the state government has a majority stake will be entitled to receive part of the rent from developed industrial sites and can use it to continue the expansion of the textile industry in the region by expanding the park. PM MITRA, providing skills development initiatives and other welfare measures for workers, ”the ministry said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cab-approves-setting-up-of-7-mega-integrated-textile-region-and-apparel-parks-with-rs-4445-cr-outlay/article36858058.ece

