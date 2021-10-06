Why the appointment of ISI chief Lt. Gen. Hameed as corps commander is a promotion, not a punishment





File photo of ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed | Nadeem Malik – Twitter

New Delhi: In a move that will have ramifications not only in Afghanistan but also Pakistan’s military future, Chief of Interservice Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was appointed Peshawar Corps commander on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, who was previously the Karachi Corps Commander. Anjum was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019 and is the cadet of Lieutenant General Hameed who obtained his rank in April of the same year.

Although there is a lot of speculation in strategic circles behind Lt. Gen. Hameed’s transfer out of the Pakistani intelligence agency, sources from the Indian defense and security establishment told ThePrint that the development was like a promotion for the Pakistani officer.

They noted that his appointment as corps commander paves the way for him to become the next army chief when the current chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on overtime, retires in November 2022.

Under Pakistani Army law, one must have a tenure of at least six months as a corps commander to be eligible to become an army chief.

Lt. Gen. Hameed, known as a hard-line supporter and ruthless approach, is not due to retire until April 2023.

Aside from claims that there has been a rift between Lt. Gen. Hameed and Army Chief Bajwa, sources added that not only are the two close, but the former is also close to the Pakistani prime minister. Imran Khan.

ISI chief appointed corps commander after foreground failed to materialize

Another set of sources noted that there was initially an internal attempt to make the post of ISI chief equivalent to that of corps commander, to ensure that Lt. Gen. Hameed became eligible for the post. leader of the Pakistani army.

However, this internal change could not take place and he therefore had to be appointed corps commander.

Sources also pointed out that the appointment of Lt. Gen. Hameeds as the commander of the Peshawar Corps is of utmost importance as he will play a leading role in issues involving Afghanistan and the Taliban.

In addition, the new ISI chief Lieutenant General Anjum is considered a professional officer in Pakistan which means he is not personally ambitious and should follow the army chief.

Therefore, sources said that Lt. Gen. Hameed will continue to have close interactions with the ISI, the army chief and the prime minister due to his appointment as the commander of the Peshawar corps.

According to Ayesha Siddiqa, an independent political and military analyst from Pakistan, the appointment of Lt. Gen. Hameed as the commander of the Peshawar corps will help her gain experience in dealing with the Americans and the Chinese since both sides have interests in Afghanistan.

It’s a natural succession that will also see him vying for the next army chief when General Bajwa retires, she told ThePrint.

Took charge of ISI leadership in 2019

Lieutenant-General Hameed took over as head of the ISI on June 16, 2019, during a surprise military reshuffle. He had previously served in the ISI as the leader of the powerful Homeland Security Wing.

He had replaced Lieutenant-General Asim Munir, who had taken office as head of the intelligence agency eight months earlier.

Lieutenant General Hameed was promoted to Lieutenant General in April 2019 and at the time was appointed Adjutant General at Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ).

In a column for ThePrint, published in April 2019, Siddiqa wrote that Lt. Gen. Hameed was a manipulator who played a key role in building the 2017 protest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a political party extremist, to weaken the then Nawaz Sharif government.

He was also accused of manipulating a peace deal with activists from Barelvi, a Sunni revivalist movement. Both instances were criticized by the country’s Supreme Court in 2019.

