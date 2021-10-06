Is COVID-19 Changing Politics in Southeast Asia?

Over the past fifteen years, politics has stagnated and democracy weakened [PDF] in Southeast Asia. And after pushing back the pandemic into 2020, the region is now facing a massive outbreak of COVID-19. The new wave is decimating populations and causing massive economic damage while sparking agitation against the political order.

What are the current political trends in Southeast Asia?

Between the 1980s and the early 2000s, Southeast Asia was at the center of a global wave of democratization. Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have all become democracies. Timor-Leste also became a democracy after separating from Indonesia, which controlled it. And Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar have launched political reforms.

But since the end of the 2000s, the region has regressed politically, as part of a global wave democratic retreat which seems to be accelerating.

Authoritarian populists have undermined freedoms in Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Military juntas have further crushed democracy in Thailand and, more particularly, Burma. Seemingly promising reformers, like Indonesian President Joko Widodo, says Jokowi, wavered in the fight against corruption and restored power to undemocratic actors. The more repressive states in the region, like Vietnam, have become more authoritarian. The main regional organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has done little amid coups and other democratic reversals. Today, Timor-Leste remains the only fully free democracy in Southeast Asia.

The pandemic has further accelerated this decline, as leaders have used it to seize more executive power. In his 2021 report on freedom in the world, Freedom House * scored lower in Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines compared to its 2020 report.

How have Southeast Asian countries dealt with COVID-19?

Initially, they behaved well. In the pandemic’s first year, Southeast Asia survived COVID-19 almost unharmed. Indonesia and the Philippines have faced large outbreaks, but the number of cases has remained low in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and even impoverished Myanmar. Leaders in Thailand and Vietnam put in place effective policies on mask wear, contact tracing, border closures and quarantine.

In 2021, however, inflexibility and repression from governments in Southeast Asia hampered their fight against the virus. Although autocrats in the region were able to deal with COVID-19 at first with border closures and other techniques that depended on central control while preventing public anger by banning large gatherings in 2021, they have weakened as the challenge shifted with the more contagious Delta variant and greater vaccine availability.

Southeast Asian states have struggled to vaccinate their populations; only three out of eleven the countries of the region have vaccinated over 60 percent of their eligible populations. Meanwhile, countries like Vietnam have struggled to try to move from a zero COVID approach to a more flexible pandemic strategy.

Often, these failures stem from corrupt and autocratic policies, or political situations in which leaders spend their time fighting rather than the virus. The Thai government originally national production of vaccines delivered to a company, controlled by the Thai king, which had no real experience in making vaccines and struggled to catch up. The Burmese junta appears to be refusal of vaccines political opponents. Malaysian politicians have spent the past year trying to overthrow their parliamentary coalitions and use pandemic emergency orders to strengthen their political powers, failing to develop a clear approach to the pandemic.

How serious is the outbreak now?

Today, Southeast Asia is struggling with one of the worst COVID-19 epidemics in the world.

Burma is a failed state, with COVID-19 patients dying at home, unable to get oxygen, drugs or vaccines. Malaysia has one of the highest daily COVID-19 cases per capita of any country in the world. Thailand registers around eleven thousand new cases per day.

Meanwhile, a recent study of Economist suggested that while countries in Southeast Asia have reported around 217,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the actual figure could be 2.5 to 8 times higher.

How did the devastation affect politics?

The era of the pandemic could bring about the biggest political changes in Southeast Asia since the 1990s. Even in places where autocrats hold their own, failure to control the virus has damaged the legitimacy of rulers.

The spread of COVID-19 and the resulting economic damage has made people desperate in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, where anger was already mounting. inequality. Partly because of this, protests broke out more often. Large anti-government protests have taken place in recent months in Thailand and Myanmar, and the Malaysian government collapsed earlier this year, in part due to internal political struggles and citizens’ anger against the government. .

Even in a normally placid Singapore, the generally dominant Peoples Action Party (PAP) called elections amid the pandemic and won re-election, but the opposition scored strong, winning a higher percentage of the overall vote. than in the last general election. After the poor performance, potential PAP candidate for prime minister Heng Swee Keat, who also barely creaked at home in his constituency, withdrew from the race for the post.

At the same time, however, autocratic rulers are digging for more years in power. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he could rule for ten more years. Indonesian Jokowi alluded to push the amendments to the constitution. It is possible that such an amendment would allow him to run for a third term for president while Indonesian presidents are limited to two terms, but so far Jokowi has denied that he would. The Burmese junta has shown that it will not hesitate to kill civilian demonstrators. The Thai military, police and government have used brute force to quell dissent.

Could democratic retreat be reversed?

It’s possible. In other regions, the failure of pandemic policies has led the public to oust leaders or to turn strongly against them, including US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Although many Southeast Asian states are more repressive than the United States or Brazil, the pandemic has been so destructive it could trigger political change.

Tarnished Southeast Asian governments now face a different political reality. Although the rulers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam can rule by force, most politicians in Southeast Asia cannot. They need a certain degree of popular legitimacy and therefore must organize elections which, although often not entirely free and fair, can be a loss for the parties in power. Indeed, voters in the region are looking for political leaders who will prioritize effective public health strategies over politics, partisanship and repression, and they see that the current wave of leaders cannot pass this test.

It might be possible for citizens to eject both unpopular and repressive regimes. One strategy is for citizens to organize an intense and long-lasting pressure movement before the elections, as the Bersih movement did in Malaysia, and then, during the election season, to consolidate reformist voters around a party or of a cohesive coalition. In addition, Southeast Asian activists, sometimes backed by foreign democracy-promoting groups, can help reverse democratic backlash by protesting and mobilizing voters, among other actions, to make it clear that they will not tolerate further destruction of institutions such as independent media, anti-corruption commissions and impartial judiciaries.

A sign of how this thirst for competent governance could reshape regional politics, Malaysia’s main reformist party recently forged an alliance with the longtime dominant party, the United Malay National Organization (UMNO), to govern together and develop new pandemic strategies. After more than a year of ineffective government, this decision will likely enjoy high popular support. It will also allow Malaysian reformers to potentially gain power the next time a national election is called.

* Editor’s Note: The author is a consultant for Freedom Houses Country Reports on Southeast Asia.