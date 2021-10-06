Politics
China’s love for luxury could be reset by its common prosperity
Common prosperity, President Xi Jinping’s political directive of the day, will not ban luxury goods from Chinese shopping malls. But it will usher in a new era where watches will be encrusted with fewer diamonds and logos will no longer embellish jackets and jewelry. Earlier this year, Beijing issued a proclamation aimed at building an olive-shaped society with a more equitable distribution of wealth. This was followed by regulatory crackdowns on tech companies and the online education industry. While state planners have long spoken of China’s population being moderately prosperous, Beijing’s sole goal is to move the country away from a winner-take-all economy.
Much of the rhetoric around common prosperity centers on better health care, increasing household incomes, increasing benefits, and using taxes to calibrate the distribution of income. It’s not an environment for flashy shopping. Luxury groups, supported by five years of strong demand in China, will have to re-evaluate their aesthetics, their products and their marketing.
Luxury is likely to be characterized by more subtle designs and less ostentatiousness. Already, some young Chinese buyers are putting their passion for luxury on hold, according to a study by LookLook, an analysis group which in September interviewed 100 Chinese women under the age of 40 who spend at least $ 10,000 a year on products. top of the line. They mostly hold back while waiting to travel abroad again. But one in ten said they were influenced by the government’s stance against excessive displays of wealth. Jia Lin, analyst at LookLook, said she was surprised to hear some of the young women wanting to keep a low profile.
Given the new vibe, houses with more understated designs, like Prada SpA, and Kering SAs Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, seem well placed. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele is already adjusting his brand maximalism to appeal beyond the brand’s millennial fan base. Recent collections have been more sober. But more work might be needed to align with China’s new spirit: the Gucci name and logo are still very much present. Finding the right tone is important to the Kering parent. In 2019, Gucci accounted for around 60% of sales.
But there are other ways the industry must adapt. If China’s policy induces anxiety at the highest levels but expands the middle class, it could stimulate demand for entry-level handbags, costing around $ 1,000, rather than those costing at least $ 10. times more. Brands will really have to take care of the first-time buyer as well as the billionaire, ”explains luxury advisor Mario Ortelli.
Small leather goods could get a boost, as well as affordable goodies such as beauty and fragrance. This would be good news for the global cosmetics giants. Pandora AS, best known for its inexpensive charms, has seen strong growth in the wake of the anti-corruption campaign. The flagship brand of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SEs Louis Vuitton, with its distinctive monogram, is vulnerable to any deviation from immediately recognizable labels. But that could be offset by its product line, which starts for example with the relatively affordable Neverfull bag. LVMH also generates a quarter of its sales in the United States, where consumers continue to fall for Rolex watches and Moncler coats.
The flip side of the new mood is appealing to a more alert Chinese consumer. Brands will need to hone their marketing techniques, such as working with key opinion leaders (KOLs), live streaming on shopping platforms, and using virtual KOLs. They should also think about hosting their own shows online. The social e-commerce market is estimated at $ 186 billion this year, according to analysts at HSBC.
China has a thriving influencer economy, but choosing and leveraging the right KOLs has become more crucial. This is because Beijing is moving away from fan culture and certain types of genre imagery.
Brands are also trying different formats offline. Prada, for example, got creative and took over a local market in Shanghai to pack basic groceries in the company’s packaging. The local audience loved it. Other brands exploit social issues. To do this well, they will need to make sure they have their finger on the local pulse.
Perhaps the current mood will see Chinese buyers shy away from global brands for local luxury. Handbags should remain the preserve of European houses, but local players like Cindy Chao are gaining ground in jewelry. Chinese brands are also making progress in beauty and fashion, according to LookLook.
Such changes are unlikely to translate into immediate results, but a resurgence of covid and a slowing Chinese economy could well do. At least, it gives the world’s luxury behemoths time to reinvent themselves if stealthy wealth rather than bling becomes China’s hottest look.
Andrea Felsted & Anjani Trivedi are Bloomberg Opinion columnists covering the consumer and retail sectors respectively; and industrial companies in Asia.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/chinas-love-of-luxury-could-get-reset-by-its-common-prosperity-11633537194512.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]