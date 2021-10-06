Allen Weisselberg’s story of playing dumb probably won’t save him (or Trump) this time around





In July, the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump and his company took a big step forward when the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with more than a dozen crimes. Accused of setting up a 15-year program to help executives like Weisselberg evade tax by compensating them with fringe benefits like apartments, cars, and tuition at private schools that haven’t not been recorded in the books (but recorded in an internal spreadsheet!), the charges included a conspiracy. , grand larceny and several counts of tax evasion and falsification of records. The Trump Organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty and, to date, have suggested they will fight the allegations at trial. Presumably, however, the senior executive, who once described himself as eyes and ears of assets in the company, has at least spent some time considering changing his plea and cooperating against the ex-president. .

On the one hand, he faces up to 15 years in prison, and at the current age of 74, that’s quite a long time. On the other hand, prosecutors would have proof that her son, Barry Weisselberg, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, also dodged taxes with the help of the Trump Organization, and one would think that Weisselberg l ‘Ancien would save his own child sooner than his boss. Oh, and for yet another, very few people believe he is innocent. If the allegations in the indictment are true, it was a burning pants tax evasion, said Daniel Hemel, professor of tax law at the University of Chicago, after the indictment ‘accusation has been unsealed. It is very hard to believe that this could have happened without the man above knowing it.

Of course, people have done much dumber things in the service of Donald Trump than losing their own freedom. (For example, being on the verge of overthrowing democracy in his name). And although this is the first time he has been criminally charged and the stakes have never been higher, Weisselberg has already faced evidence of illegal activity on the part of the Trump organization and had to decide how to react. And according to a new report from the Daily Beast, the CFO has deployed a similar tactic in every situation: to play the silly:

When Donald Trumps’ charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime finance right-hand man Allen Weisselberg signed a letter to law enforcement that had him qualified as a simple error. In fact, as the Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a politician in Florida.

When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax returns to New York State which incorrectly listed this donation, it appears it was going to a legitimate nonprofit, Weisselberg signed the document, he said. he declared, without actually examining it. Scribbling his signature with a thin black pen, he claimed that he had reviewed this report to make sure it was true, correct and complete. As Weisselberg would later say, the truth was he hadn’t even read it. Maybe I just went through it, he told investigators in an oath interview in October 2017. In fact, Weisselberg claimed he didn’t even realize he was one of only three. board members of the multi-million dollar charity for 15 years. I’m not a director, he swore. I am just a treasurer.

This is standard operating procedure for the now indicted chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. While his current legal strategy in his tax evasion case has yet to be revealed, with his lawyers content to describe the prosecution as flawed, this past behavior shows that his main defense has been essentially gross negligence. A contempt for surveillance. Negligence. Incompetence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/allen-weisselberg-trump-organization-criminal-charges-ignorance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos