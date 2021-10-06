Tensions between Erdogan and opposition-led Istanbul municipality turn violent

A violent confrontation between the opposition-led Istanbul Municipality and the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which erupted today over a property on Buyukada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands off Istanbul , has heightened concerns about growing authoritarianism and the rule of law.

The row is centered on a space above the historic Buyukadas ferry dock which was leased for a symbolic monthly rate of 2,500 Turkish liras (around $ 280) by the Istanbul Municipality while it was still controlled by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to an Islamist outfit called the Turkish Youth Foundation, or TUGVA, founded by Erdogan’s youngest son, Bilal. TUGVA used the facility, which is normally reserved for ferry passengers, as a cafeteria.

The top floor of this beautiful building is rented by TUGVA, a foundation whose advisory board includes the son of the Turkish president. Want to guess how much they pay in rent? Apparently 2,500 TL or $ 280. It’s per month not per day. It is an absolute theft. pic.twitter.com/5P8dxK1ZXh Can Okar (@canokar) October 6, 2021

The main secular opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), insists the property was illegally leased to TUGVA, who in turn sublet it to a third party as part of a classic AKP initiative rewarding party funders with lucrative state deals. The municipality duly sued and won. Yet TUGVA refused to leave the seaside resort, claiming that its lease was still valid even though the municipality said the court had issued eviction orders.

On Sunday, the municipality decided to make a gesture demanding that TUGVA leave the building. He refused. Things turned out badly.

The police as a bulwark against the Turkey Genlik Foundation despite the court rulinghttps://t.co/yCihwM99Uc pic.twitter.com/aQY5K9aNmG Need Art (@artigercek) October 6, 2021

The government sent its own forces to counter the municipality’s security team and in doing so effectively used force to support TUGVA’s illegal actions, said Erdal Dogan, a human rights lawyer based in Istanbul. Scenes of police jostling local residents who rushed to the scene to support the municipality chanting justice sparked anger on social media.

The municipality changed hands in November 2019 when CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the local elections in Istanbul for the second time, Erdogan refused to admit defeat in the first round and ordered a new ballot. A standoff between the municipality and the government ensued, the latter gradually undermining the authority of the former and depriving it of funds.

In 2020, for example, the government removed Istanbul’s iconic Galata Tower from municipal control and handed it over to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which then quickly increased admission fees. In July, he forcibly removed the children’s mobile library in the Zeytinburnu District Municipality where the bus was parked. It also prevented the municipality from raising funds for charities. The municipality, in turn, landed lucrative contracts sealed by its AKP predecessors with numerous religious foundations, pro-government journalists and businessmen.

The fiery CHP president in Istanbul, Canan Kaftancioglu, who visited the island today with dozens of district presidents, accused the AKP of usurping public property. Those days are over now, she said. Kaftancioglu confirmed that Ali Ercan Polat, the party leader in charge of the islands, was being treated in hospital after being injured by the police. I find it shameful to call them the state police; they are policemen from TUGVA, she accused. The CHP says it will file a complaint against the police and TUGVA.

Dogan, the lawyer, noted that the government’s decision to mobilize the police against the municipality and the courts is a disturbing signal about how Erdogan might react if he is removed from his post in the presidential and parliamentary elections which are due. stand in 2023. The fact that he insisted on remaking the Istanbul municipal race showed how poor he is in losing, Dogan added.

Recent opinion polls suggest that among the potential candidates, Imamoglu has the best chance of beating Erdogan in a presidential race. The popularity of Erdogan and the AKP steadily declines amid inflation and unemployment.