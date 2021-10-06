Trump keeps lying, says ‘real insurgency’ happened when he lost electionExBulletin





Donald Trump and his then-mate Mike Pence embrace as they shake hands after Pence’s acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mary Altaffer / AP .

Former President Donald Trump continued to defend the lie that he was unfairly removed from office in the White House race against President Biden, saying on Wednesday that the “real insurgency” occurred on Election Day 2020.

“The unselected committee of partisan Democrats, and two very weak and pathetic RINOs, should come to the conclusion after spending several million dollars that the real insurgency happened on November 3, the presidential election, and not the January 6, which was a day of protest against the false election results, ”Trump said in an unfounded and conspiratorial statement.

The murderous January insurgency on the United States Capitol was encouraged by Trump in the final days of his sole tenure, with protesters some of whom waved anti-American flags storming the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

Senior lawmakers including then-Vice President Mike Pence had to be evacuated to safety as some of the protesters threatened violence, including chants of “Hang Mike Pence” against those in attendance. inside.

Trump’s statement comes after Pence, himself a major target of insurgent wrath, tried to downplay the bloody riot as a mere protest by rightfully wronged Americans.

“I know the media want to distract from the failed Biden administration agenda by focusing on a January day,” Pence said in an interview Monday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “They want to use this someday to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who thought we could be strong and prosperous again and have supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”

After Trump left, Pence tried to distance himself from Trump over the insurgency, saying he and the former president would never “agree” on the day.

Pence’s new comments come as many Republican officials rally with Trump and apologize for the behavior of some on January 6. Crossing Trump is seen as politically problematic for Republicans who seek relevance and want a future in politics.

Pence, whom establishment Republicans had initially hoped to act as a counterbalance to Trump’s more brash instincts, eventually came to serve Trump loyally in the White House and beyond, as have much of the leadership of the United States. left.

In Monday’s interview, Pence said he and Trump separated amicably after the insurgency and that he and Trump had spoken “a number of times” since leaving office.

Trump on Wednesday praised Pence’s interview with Hannity, saying it “destroys and discredits unselected committees [sic] Witch Hunt on the events of January 6. “

He added: “It will continue anyway, as the Fake News does not want to focus on Afghanistan, Russia, Taiwan and China, the border, inflation and a failing economy.”

Trump continues to fuel speculation that he could run for president again in 2024. This weekend, he is traveling to the primitive state of Iowa to deliver a speech.

