20 years later, why the Modi Juggernaut continues to roll in India

This October 7 marks the 20th anniversary of the Indian Narendra Modi permanently occupying the high positions of Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He took over his native West Indian state of Gujarat on October 7, 2001 and has been winning election after election at the provincial and national levels ever since. His Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has never lost a race where he himself was on the ballot for all these years, and he maintains a relatively robust level of popularity to this day.

A recent opinion poll of Morning Consult shows that Modi has regained ground after a collapse during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2021, and is gaining over 70% of public approval despite entering the eighth year of his tenure as Prime Minister.

What explains Modi’s remarkable longevity and success as a colossus over the past two decades and which still matters? The answers fall into two broad categories: politics and politics. Its astute policies, both domestic and foreign, have kept it one step ahead of its rivals in India’s competitive electoral environment. But it is not enough to be a competent administrator or statesman to maintain the uninterrupted confidence of the voters over a long period of time. Modi compliments a policy blitz with a brand of politics that resonates with and personally connects with the Indian masses.

One of the hallmarks of Modi’s call for national policy making was the “Gujarat model” of governance, which he executed as Chief Minister from October 2001 to May 2014. He represents high GDP growth rates with an emphasis on policies devoted to the advancement of agriculture, industry and services, dealing with natural disasters and building renowned public works projects to improve state infrastructure. Its much-vaunted wonder of transform the Sabarmati river bank in Ahmedabad, and the fact that industry-friendly cities like Ahmedabad and Surat have been classified India’s ‘Best Cities for Business’“gave the impression that something fundamental had changed in Gujarat due to the Modi effect. His diligent courtship from Japan, in particular, to come to Gujarat and invest drew attention as a sign of the future from India.

The expectation that the Gujarat model would be replicated across India was a key factor in Modi’s first national electoral victory in 2014. His image as a modernizer who pursues ambitious goals of economic reform, while softening harder edges of capitalism with welfare spending, has persisted over time. During his tenure as Prime Minister, record inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, sharp jumps in India’s ‘ease of doing business’ rankings and historic reforms such as the overhaul of the outdated bankruptcy law and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have all added to Modi’s aura as a determined leader who seeks far-reaching improvements. structural.

In foreign policy too, Modi’s legend as steward of India’s rise to great power status has grown over the years. His proactive trade diplomacy relaunch the “Make in India” late industrialization plan by freeing itself from old hesitations build strategic coalitions with like-minded countries against threats, bold and unorthodox responses to Pakistan’s terrorist provocations and China’s territorial aggression, cultural awareness to enlist the 32 million strong Indian diaspora and the vast network of personal friendships based on mutual trust with world leaders impressed Indian voters as indicators of a country rising through the ranks of the world rankings.

Modi’s supreme competence has been to articulate these political achievements and link them to a unique form of mass politics. He is identified by the general public in India as an advocate of fundamental principles such as incorruptibility, altruism, national pride and cultural affirmation. The reason why Modi adopts policy X or policy Y in the national or international realm is refracted through these values ​​that voters hold dear. Modi’s popular touch with the masses is part of a well-established feedback loop that polishes his credentials and accumulates political capital to enact further political reforms in the future.

Among his peers, Modi is arguably the most cunning politician with a keen sense of the symbolic pulse or beating heart of India. He made a name for himself through TV shows and webcasting entertainment in town hall with schoolchildren, where he guides them on how to deal with stress during exams. The way he publicly moves and encourages Indian athletes when they win, and console those who lose, shoots the emotions of the average citizen.

Modi is also one of the few selected world leaders who regular radio show (called Mann ki baat) through which it connects with a cross section of Indian society – such as farmers, unions, teachers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, environmentalists and artists – spanning all regions and ethnicities. These interactive platforms, coupled with his countless in-person public speeches and eloquent gatherings, keep him in the public eye almost every day and remind average voters that they have a grandfather or guardian. attentive (chowkidar) to lend them a hand and lift the country to its rightful place in the world.

While liberal critics describe Modi as a divisive and hateful figure who defends identity-based Hindu majoritarianism, or as a so-called authoritarian who endangers liberal democracy, his appeal to the Indian masses transcends these accusatory labels. narrow. The average Indian voter is not motivated by religious hatred or the secret desire for strong men. What she finds in Modi is a promise of upward social mobility for herself and a feeling of redemption from national dignity. Intellectuals and pundits can always find flaws in Modi’s policies and speak of unrealized potential, but overall he hasn’t disappointed the collective wisdom of India’s smart voters.

After 20 uninterrupted years in power, if Modi is still India’s first choice for the highest office and the most dominant politician for generations, it’s not because he has somehow deceived the voters repeatedly. The substance of its policy and the style of its policy deserve their due.

Sreeram Chaulia is professor and dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs in Sonipat, India. His next book is Crunch Time: Narendra Modi’s National Security Crises. Follow him on twitter @sreeramchaulia.

