Suitcase killer Heather Mack to be released from Bali prison earlier





“The Suitcase Killer” Heather Mack, the Chicago woman convicted of killing her socialite mother in Indonesia and stuffing the body into a suitcase, is released from a 10-year sentence earlier, said Wednesday officials. Mack, 25, will be released from Kerobokan Prison in Bali and deported to the United States on October 29 after being sentenced to a total of 34 months, the head of Kerobokan Women’s Prison told the Associated Press. Mack and her then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted in an Indonesian court of the cold-blooded murder of his mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014. Schaefer had pummeled Wiese-Mack to death with a metal fruit bowl. He and Mack then stuffed his body into a suitcase. She was arrested a day after the body of the 62-year-old man was discovered in the trunk of a taxi parked near the five-star St. Regis resort in Bali. Heather Mack, who was convicted of murdering her mother in Indonesia, will be released from prison on October 29, 2021. Small visual heart Heather Mack (left) with her mother (right) and father. AP Photo / Firdia Lisnawati, File Heather Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer allegedly beat Sheila von Wiese-Mack to death and stuffed her in her suitcase, discovered in a taxi. EPA / ANTA KESUMA Both were convicted of first degree murder and locked up in Kerobokan Prison, with Schaefer sentenced to 18 years and Mack to 10. Indonesian President Joko Widodo decided in August to release her almost three years earlier for good behavior. She showed that she was a good person, she was entitled to reduced sentence, said the director, who has only one name, Lili. She looked happy when she heard about it… and enthusiastically started packing. Heather Mack and her then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer who helped Mack murder his mother in Bali. Twitter Prior to her conviction, Mack gave birth to their daughter, Stella Schaefer, who is now 6 years old. Mack will be allowed to locate Stella, although her Indonesian lawyer Yulius Benyamin Seran has said she has asked authorities to let the girl stay with her foster family to avoid media attention. In August, Mack told the Post that she was scared and nervous to return to Chicago. I am not worried that people cannot understand the tragedy for me. But I’m nervous for Stella. I’m afraid if she comes back to the United States with me, she will be exposed to what happened, ”she said. There have been reports of a troubled relationship between Mack, who grew up in affluent Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Ill., And his mother with officials confirming that police have been repeatedly called to the family home. . In 2016, Schaefer’s cousin Robert Bibbs pleaded guilty to helping plan the murder in exchange for $ 50,000 Mack was to inherit. He was then sentenced to nine years in prison.

