Supports Republican Diehl as governor and attacks Baker





In the Red Sox’s victory over the Yankees on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump threw a ball in the fledgling Republican primary for governor by endorsing former State Representative Geoff Diehl, slamming Gov. Charlie Baker in the process.

In his endorsement of Diehl (R – Whitman), a longtime supporter of the former president, Trump described Baker as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) and criticized the governor’s record. Baker has yet to announce whether he will run for a third term.

“Baker is definitely not the American First or Make America Great Again type,” Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America organization.

“Geoff Diehl, on the other hand, is a true patriot, a supporter of low energy costs and our independent energy policy,” Trump wrote.

In his statement, Trump asserted that Massachusetts’ energy costs are “by far the highest in the nation,” and blamed Baker’s policies encouraging the development of renewable energy for the high costs. The United States’ Energy Information Administration ranks Massachusetts the fifth most expensive states for retail electricity, behind Hawaii, Alaska, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“His views on the ‘green climate’ are fresh out of the COA playbook,” Trump wrote, referring to Liberal New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, along with U.S. Senator from Massachusetts Ed Markey , wrote the Green New Deal climate and energy plan.

In his own press release, Diehl wrote that “like the president, I want people to feel that the government is not working against them and that they can enjoy the individual freedoms upon which our state and our country have been founded.

Asked about Trump’s approval of Diehl at an event in Salem on Wednesday, Baker said little about Trump’s statement.

“I guess in some ways I’m not surprised for a whole bunch of reasons,” Baker said, before turning to his goals of getting people back to work and school amid the pandemic. COVID-19.

Trump claimed that Baker “has seen crime reach record highs”, although the violent crime rate in Massachusetts has been declining for years and has fallen 16.2% since Baker took office in 2015, according to the reporters. FBI data.

MassINC Polling Group chairman Steve Koczela told GBH News that Diehl, who lost to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018 by more than 28 percentage points, could cause problems for Baker if the outgoing governor decides to back down. represent.

“Diehl’s challenge will be that he has to make it a race,” Koczela said. “He has to get people’s attention because his challenge has really been that a large part of the electorate just didn’t know him. But among Republicans who did, his numbers were very strong.”

Koczela said that while a push from Trump could help kickstart Diehl’s main campaign, backing the former president who is deeply unpopular in Massachusetts would likely hurt his chances of defeating any Democratic challenger in November 2022. .

“Yes [Diehl] wins the primary, his chances in a general will be extremely long and his chances will be made worse by an endorsement from Donald Trump, ”Koczela said.

Moderate Baker argued with the Trump-dominated state Republican Party for much of his tenure. Still, says Koczela, Baker will need at least some support from his party’s Trump wing to succeed, as Diehl and Trump easily won their respective primary in Massachusetts against more moderate challengers.

“Just looking at the number of voters in the Republican primary who, like Donald Trump, you can’t win without calling on a lot of them,” Koczela said.

When asked if he would run for a third term on Wednesday, Baker said he and his wife were discussing what to do “next time.”

“My decision to run for office was and will be a very personal one, and it has nothing to do with anything else. If I think I can continue to be of service to the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, that will play a big part in the decision that we make, ”said Baker.

Trump wrote that Baker “totally botched the vaccine rollout,” referring to the state’s failed vaccine tracking website and limited vaccine supply earlier this year. Massachusetts is now the most vaccinated state in the country after Vermont.

Other areas in which Trump attacked Baker concerned his handling of the MBTA and veterans’ issues, both of which plagued Baker’s administration over the years.

Koczela believes Trump could continue to play a role in the Massachusetts race as the main contest grows.

“We don’t really know which direction this race is going to be Donald Trump,” Koczela said. “Maybe this is the last we hear from him, or he could really see it as one of his causes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgbh.org/news/politics/2021/10/06/trump-nods-backs-republican-diehl-for-governor-attacks-baker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos