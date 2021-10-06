Donald Trump is no longer among the 400 richest people in America according to Forbes





NEW YORK – Donald Trump is extremely proud to be rich. Just ask him.

“I am really rich,” he said in his presidential announcement speech in 2015.

Which is still true! But, according to the ranking recently published by Forbes magazine, Trump is no longer among the 400 richest people in America. It’s the first time in more than two decades that Trump hasn’t done the Forbes 400.

Trump, with a net worth of $ 2.5 billion, missed the list by around $ 400 million. His net worth is the same as last year, according to Forbes, but a significant drop from where he was when he started his presidency. In 2016, Trump was worth $ 3.7 billion, according to Forbes. This figure fell to $ 3.1 billion in 2017 and held steady in 2018 and 2019.

Who is to blame for Trump’s disappearance from the list? Forbes says Trump should look at himself in the mirror. Wrote Dan Alexander of the magazine:

“If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. On the eve of the 2016 election, federal officials from the ethics prompted Trump to divest his real estate assets. This would have allowed him to reinvest the proceeds in broad-based index funds and carry out his duties without conflicts of interest… Trump decided to hang on to his assets. “

Falling off the Forbes list will hit Trump hard, who cares deeply about these kinds of ratings and rankings as public proof of his many successes.

This, from Jonathan Greenberg, a former reporter for Forbes, makes it clear how much Trump cares:

“In May 1984, an official from the Trump Organization called me to tell me how rich Donald J. Trump was. I was reporting for Forbes 400, the magazine’s annual ranking of the richest people in America. , for the third year. In the previous edition, we valued Trump’s holdings at $ 200 million, only a fifth of what he claimed to have in our interviews. This time his assistant urged me to phone, I needed to understand how busy Trump really was.

“The official was John Barron – a name we now know as an alter ego of Trump himself.”

(Box: For more on John Barron, read this.)

In fact, Trump’s wealth – and the promise that he could make every American rich – was central to his 2016 pitch. In the same speech in which he proclaimed he was “really rich,” Trump said this by waving a document:

“I have assets – a large accounting firm, one of the most respected – $ 9 billion 240 million. So I have total net worth, and now with the increase, it will be well above 10. billion dollars. But here a total net worth of – net worth, not assets, not – net worth, after all debt, after all expenses, biggest assets – Trump Tower, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, Bank of America building in San Francisco, 40 Wall Street, sometimes called the Trump building right across New York – many other places in the world. So the total is $ 8,737,540.00. “

Trump’s net worth, as documented by Forbes, has always been considerably lower than he has publicly stated – although no one disputes that he is rich.

Trump’s wealth is more than just a theoretical argument. As the New York Times documented after obtaining two decades of tax returns from Trump, the businessman has significant debts due in the next few years. (Trump, breaking tradition, never released any of his tax returns, either during his presidential run or during his tenure.)

As The Times wrote of Trump in September 2020:

“He appears to have not paid off any of the principal on the Trump Tower mortgage, and the entire $ 100 million is due in 2022. What if he loses his dispute with the IRS over repayment of 2010, he could owe the government over $ 100 million. (Including interest on the original amount) … He appears to be responsible for loans totaling $ 421 million, most of which mature within four years. “

Trump’s financial situation may well be the X factor as he decides to run for president again in 2024. If his finances are perilous, he might not be able to mount a second candidacy. Or maybe he would do it in the hopes of remaining relevant and attractive to potential clients and businesses.

Either way, the story of Trump’s wealth – and what he owes (and to whom) – isn’t going away anytime soon.

