Neeraj Chopras’ spear set to get 1 crore rupees, a hockey stick presented by the men’s hockey team to get 80 lakhs of rupees at online auction

A fluorescent green colored Valhalla 800 Hard NXS javelin manufactured by one of the world’s leading suppliers of athletic equipment, Nordic Sports, is ready for sale in an online auction ending at 5 p.m. on October 7 at an astronomical crore or more. it could then become the most expensive javelin in history.

There is no doubt that Nordic Sports is the manufacturer of one of the best javelins used by athletes competing at the highest level of sport. The Valhalla 800 Hard NXS, preferred by many top javelin throwers in online stores, is priced at just 930 or around Rs 80,000.

So why does a specific Nordic Sport Valhalla attract a price that goes beyond logic.

That’s because it was the magic javelin that flew 87.58m on August 7 at the National Stadium of Japan from the hands of Indias Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to win him the gold in the throw. javelin.

What makes the javelin premium is that it carries the autograph of Neeraj Chopras. After his victory, the last national crush met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave it to him.

The javelin is now one of many items in India’s recent global sporting glory which, instead of sitting in glass shelves at sportsmen’s homes, will fund the Ganges clean-up effort as part of the mission Namami Ganges.

In an extremely motivating gesture, Indian athletes, winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, presented the Prime Minister with 15 items that are part of their sportswear. They are now part of a cache of moments for sale in an online auction that began on September 17 under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture.

The biggest draw in the auction is the Valhalla javelin that Neeraj Chopra presented to Prime Minister Modi. His auction code on the PMMEMENTO.GOV.IN site is Product ID: OTOT1_9423. The website says the auction ends on October 07, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. And the highest quoted price on Tuesday morning was a little over a crore

There are over 1,348 souvenirs received as gifts by the Prime Minister at the online auction, but the most coveted on this list, with the highest base price totaling nearly Rs 10 crore, are the nearly 15 articles presented by Olympians and Paralympians. at PM.

This is the 3rd electronic auction round of gifts received by modi as PM since 2014.

The other javelin up for auction is the one used by Sumit Antil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The Javelin has an autograph from Antil, who won the Javelin gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. His bid price the current high is 1 crore.

This javelin was used by Sumit Antil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to win the gold medal in the F64 javelin throw category by setting a current world record, in the spear throw at 68.55 meters. The Javelin is a neon yellow in color with aqua blue stripes along the body.

The other big draw is the badminton racket used by Indian ace PV Sindhu at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu became the first Indian athlete to win back-to-back Olympic Games medals.

Previously, she had won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Maintaining the same winning streak, Sindhu clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after beating China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15.

Sindhu gave the famous N9 Li-Ning racket to PM Modi. Li-Ning rackets on online sites cost up to 25,000 or 289 each. On the electronic auction site, its highest current value is 80,000,000.

Then there is an Angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic contingent on the auction item list. The frame contains a plain white stole with the signatures and wishes of the winning athletes of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Indian national flag is depicted with its horizontal tricolor. On Tuesday morning, the highest quoted price was 90 lakh.

The white angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent also has a top listing price of 90 lakh.

The rakshak branded hockey stick with autographs of the Indian women’s hockey team is also on the electronic auction list.

The blue colored hockey stick features a logo named Rakshak written in white, and the model number is Rani 28, which points directly to Rani Rampal, the captain of India’s women’s hockey team, and 28 is her jersey number. The signatures of the entire Indian hockey team run along the body of the hockey stick. The most expensive Rakshak brand manufacturer is the ATOM 920 concave mold composite hockey stick. It costs 11,600 on online sites, but the highest price is 80 lakh

Although they played extremely well and made India proud, they secured the 4th position, narrowly missing the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The hockey stick with the signatures of all members of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Indian men’s hockey team has a highest quoted price of 80 lakh. The team won their first Olympic bronze medal from India after 41 years.

Another item with the highest quote price of 80 lakh currently is the pair of boxing gloves signed by Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain. She was a boxing bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the welterweight category (64-69 kg).

Another keepsake that illustrates the rise of Indian sportswomen is the fence that was used by CA Bhavani Devi in ​​fencing at the 2020 Olympics. She is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. the 2020 Summer Olympics. The hilt of the fence is red and on the saber hilt a signature from Bhavani as well as vows have been signed.

Besides sporting goods, hundreds of paintings and sketches of PM, shawls and similar items were donated to him.

A senior Culture Ministry official said that by the end of the online auction, these items could fetch more than expected given the euphoria in the country over the performance of the Olympic and Paralympic contingents. ” ,

The proceeds from this auction will go to the Namami Gange mission to clean up the Ganga river.

Modi, as Prime Minister of India, started donating all gifts received at auction. The first of these events took place in February 2015. Interestingly, at the first such auction, a pinstripe suit worn by Prime Minister Modi when he met US President Barack Obama was sold. auctioned at Rs 4.31 crore. Guinness World Records had recognized the auction to Laljibhai Patel, 62, a Surat-based diamond dealer, for Rs 4.31 crore as the most expensive costume ever sold.

The first version of the online auction of the gifts received by the Prime Minister included 576 shawls, 964 angavastram (clothing), 88 pagris (headdress) and various jackets representing the diversity of India. There were several aftershocks of cows.

Currently, the 3rd round online auction items are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art. To date, 1083 items have been tendered. Item G1656 (Decorative Mace) with a starting auction price of 2,500 received the highest number of bids (52 bids), bringing the item’s value to 1,01,000. A total of 1348 souvenirs are auctioned online this year. The last such auction took place in 2019. The government received 15.13 crore rupees in this auction. the full amount was deposited in ‘Namami Gange Kosh’ to make Ganga clean and pure.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy, visited the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi on October 2 to inspect the various gifts received by the Prime Minister and reviewed the progress of the e-auction. The Minister was accompanied by Culture Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, DG NGMA Shri Adwaita Gadanayak and senior officials from the ministry and NGMA.