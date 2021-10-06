President to appoint NAB chief after consultations with PM Shehbaz: Farogh – Pakistan





PM will never consult Shehbaz Sharif on appointment of NAB leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be appointed by President Arif Alvi after consultation with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the head of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem said that until the new president is appointed, Judge (rtd) Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as head of the office .

“It was unfortunate that the opposition was playing politics on the NAB ordinance and said the president would consult with the prime minister and the opposition leader about the nomination,” he said.

“If no consensus is found between them, the issue will then be referred to a parliamentary committee,” he said, adding that the body would be formed by the president of the National Assembly composed of six members each. opposition and the Treasury. He also said they would consider the names of the outgoing and former NAB presidents for the niche.

Farogh Naseem further said that thanks to the Supreme Court, the trial court is now empowered to grant a suspect’s bond in liability cases.

The federal justice minister said powers over bail were vested in the High Court while judges of the courts of responsibility would be appointed in consultation with the chief justice of the High Court.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that the prime minister will not speak with the opposition as long as PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif holds the post.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will never consult Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of the NAB chairman and if the opposition wanted a consultation on the issue, they would have to replace the incumbent opposition leader. If Shehbaz Sharif still has some decency, then he should resign from his post, ”the information minister said.

