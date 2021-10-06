Biden administration plans to reinstate Trump’s weakened environmental review policies





(CNN) – The Biden administration plans to reinstate three major provisions of a basic environmental law that were overturned under President Donald Trump, it said on Wednesday.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said it plans to reinstate the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impact of projects such as the construction of mines, highways , hydraulic infrastructure and gas pipelines.

The changes will be made in two phases, the first of which is to restore three key aspects of the law that were dismantled by the Trump administration. The second phase is a “larger” set of changes, the council said, which will focus on community input and equitable public participation in the environmental review process.

“Filling these gaps in the environmental review process will help reduce conflict and litigation and dispel some of the uncertainty caused by the previous administration’s rule,” said CEQ President Brenda Mallory, in a press release.

The Biden administration proposes to require federal agencies to assess all relevant environmental impacts of their decisions, including the impacts of climate change. It also proposes to empower federal agencies to work closely with communities to develop alternative approaches, and to give agencies the flexibility to tailor NEPA regulations to their needs.

NEPA, which was enacted in 1970 by President Richard Nixon, is considered one of the foundational environmental laws formed at the start of the modern environmental movement.

When Trump weakened the law in July 2020, he did so under the pretext of cutting red tape that he said made it harder to get projects done. Conservationists have criticized it as another example of the Trump administration’s dismantling of important safety devices that protect the environment and public health.

Trump’s decision to overturn the policy “may be the biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years,” said Brett Hartl, director of government affairs for the Center for Biological Diversity at the time.

Environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to restore protections.

“Today’s proposal is an important first step in restoring NEPA guarantees and ensuring that the federal government considers the climate and environmental justice impacts of industrial projects,” said Rosalie Winn, Senior Counsel to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Representative Ral Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, said the administration’s announcement was “a welcome first step in placing public health needs and people’s lives. Americans before the profits of polluting companies “.

Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell applauded the administration’s efforts to reinstate the provisions.

“Without these changes, leaving the 2020 changes could dramatically increase greenhouse gas emissions and reduce air quality, threatening public health and halting progress in tackling climate change,” Dingell said. in a press release.

The CEQ will be holding two virtual meetings to allow the public to comment on the proposed rule changes later this month.

