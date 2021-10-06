Here’s exactly why Republicans are afraid to criticize Donald Trump





New data from Pew clearly shows why.

More than 6 in 10 (63%) of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents think the party shouldn’t overly accept elected officials who openly criticize Trump. Three in 10 say the party should not accept any criticism of Trump from its elected officials.

Compare that to the 6 in 10 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents who say their side should at least somewhat accept elected officials who criticize President Joe Biden and you get an idea of ​​how much the Republican Party has turned into a mere cult. of personality.

What’s remarkable – at least to me – is that the total loyalty to Trump expected by most Republican voters has continued even though the former president is no longer in office.

Despite his lack of political office and his much refuted claims that the 2020 election would be fraudulent, Trump’s grip on the party base and, therefore, its elected leaders remains firm.

The political incentive for a Republican to cross paths with Trump publicly in this kind of environment is close to zero. Whether it’s Jeff Flake or Justin Amash or, more recently, Liz Cheney, thinking outside the box to offer a critique of Trump ends badly – in raw political terms – for the person willing to take a stand.

The “smart” thing to do politically, given what Republicans think of Trump, is to keep your head down when you disagree with one of the former president’s many rude comments or the former president. apostasies from a once untouchable conservative belief.

It is also the opposite of leadership. That’s why the Republican Party is struggling to define exactly what it stands for these days.

The point: There is no room for dissent in the current iteration of the Republican Party. This should be of concern to everyone who cares about the future of the GOP.

