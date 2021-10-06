Senior US, Chinese officials’ meeting ends with agreement for ‘virtual summit’ of presidents

Six-hour closed-door meeting between senior US and Chinese officials at an airport hotel in Switzerland ended with agreement for presidents of the two nations to hold “virtual summit” before year-end .

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi at a hotel in Zurich on Wednesday local time.

Aiming to improve communication between the two countries, this was their first face-to-face meeting since an unusually public and harsh broadcast of grievances in Alaska in March.

U.S. officials had suggested the meeting followed U.S. President Joe Biden’s September 9 appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before which the world’s two largest economies appeared to be at a stalemate.

Beijing and Washington both said Wednesday’s talks were constructive and frank, with the US side saying the tone was very different from Alaska’s.

“We have drawn from today’s conversation an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting [summit]meeting before the end of the year, “a US official told reporters.

“Today’s conversation, in general, was a more meaningful and substantial engagement than what we have had to date below the leadership level,” the official said, adding that Washington hoped that this would be a “model for future meetings”.

The official said, however, that the meeting should not be seen as a thaw in relations.

“What we are trying to achieve is a stable state between the United States and China where we are able to compete intensely but manage this competition responsibly,” the official said.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Yang told Sullivan the confrontation would harm both countries and the world.

“The two sides agreed to take measures to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid conflicts and confrontations,” the ministry statement said.

With relations having fallen to their lowest level in decades, an earlier White House statement said Sullivan raised concerns over China’s actions in the South China Sea, as well as over China’s rights. man and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

“Sullivan has made it clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC. [People’s Republic of China]at a higher level to ensure responsible competition, ”the White House statement said.

Communication gap

Mr Biden’s call with Mr Xi in September ended a nearly seven-month gap in direct communication between the leaders, and the two discussed the need to ensure their competition did not enter. not in conflict.

Biden said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Xi about Taiwan and that they had agreed to abide by the “Taiwan Accord” as tensions escalated between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan reported 148 Chinese Air Force planes in the southern and southwestern parts of its air defense zone over a four-day period starting Friday, the same day China celebrated a patriotic holiday, the National Holiday.

The United States has urged China to end its “provocative” military activities near Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Office, which had sought clarification from the United States on Biden’s comments, said on Wednesday that Washington had reassured them that its approach to Taiwan had not changed. and that his commitment to the democratically ruled island claimed by Beijing was “solid as a rock.”

In his comments on Tuesday, Biden appeared to be referring to Washington’s long-standing policy of formally recognizing Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes it clear that the US move- United to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing instead of Taiwan based on in the hope that Taiwan’s future will be determined by peaceful means.

The White House said Sullivan would also travel to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union officials, as well as Paris, and brief Europeans on his meeting with Yang.

With trade tensions also high on the U.S.-China agenda, UStrade representative Katherine Tai in Paris for Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development meetings said she hoped to speak. soon with its Chinese counterparts.

On Monday, Tai unveiled the results of a month-long “top-down” review of China’s trade policy, pledging to hold “frank” talks with Beijing over its failure to stick to the rules. promises made in former US President Donald Trump’s trade deal. and put an end to harmful industrial policies.

