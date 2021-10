Conservative Conference 2021: Friendly Fires lashes out at Conservatives for using their song during Boris Johnson’s speech | Politics News

A British group has denounced the Tories for using one of their songs during Boris Johnson’s opening speech at the party conference. The the prime minister entered the conference hall in Manchester on Wednesday on Friendly Fires’ song Blue Cassette in 2011. But the independent rock band from St Albans quickly let the world know they weren’t happy to be associated with the Tories, or Mr. Johnson, in a strongly worded statement where they called the party a “corrupt w ***** group”. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Boris Johnson Lecture Speech – Highlights



They said: “We do not approve of the Conservative Party’s use of our track ‘Blue Cassette’. “Our authorization has not been requested and we have asked our management to ensure that it is no longer used. “If we had wanted them to use it, we would have named the track ‘Blue Bunch Of Corrupt W ***** s’.” Finally, they added a screenshot of a story where Commons chief Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed food banks were “pretty uplifting.” “If Boris Johnson needed something uplifting to walk on, maybe he should have used the sound of a bustling food bank,” they said. Within hours, the group’s tweet with the statement had gone viral. Venues do not need to obtain specific permission from individual artists to perform their music, as most are covered by obtaining a music license. An industry body collects music license fees, determined by venue size and type of use, and distributes them to artists. It is illegal to use copyrighted music at an event without the proper permissions and may incur a fine. Dozens of well-known musicians have called out former US President Donald Trump for using their songs at his rallies. Adele, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Sir Elton John, Gun N ‘Roses, Pharrell Williams, The Rolling Stones and Village People are among the musicians who have publicly expressed their anger at him using their music. Some have taken legal action.

