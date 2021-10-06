Sidney Powell’s Dominion Conspiracy Theories Were Wrong: Campaign Memo





Sidney Powell’s conspiracy theories for the 2020 election have resulted in a number of legal headaches. New documents filed by attorneys asking for sanctions against Powell suggest the headaches could have been avoided if she had consulted a note from her own client. The internal Trump campaign memo showed Powell’s Dominion and Smartmatic conspiracy theories to be false. Loading Something is loading.

Days after Sidney Powell alleged a high-profile international conspiracy theory to rig the presidential election at a press conference in November 2020, then-President Donald Trump fired her from the campaign legal team.

Undeterred, Powell sued officials in many states Trump had lost in an attempt to overturn the election results. All of these lawsuits failed and resulted in numerous legal headaches, including libel lawsuits alleging billions of dollars in damages and multiple attempts to seek sanctions against Powell.

All of this could have been avoided, according to documents filed in court on Wednesday by attorneys representing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, if Powell had simply checked with his own client: the Trump campaign.

Powell’s lawsuits in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia falsely claimed that election technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic were secretly in cahoots with each other. The lawsuits have pushed the conspiracy theory that companies have used technology developed under the regime of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to overturn Trump’s votes in favor of current President Joe Biden.

During the brief period that Powell worked for the Trump campaign, staff members wrote a memo that showed his claims about Dominion and Smartmatic to be false. Powell ignored him, according to Evers lawyers, demonstrating that she failed to exercise due diligence in bringing the “Kraken” lawsuits falsely alleging electoral conspiracy theories.

“The memo itself further illustrates that even a minimum of research, nothing more complex than a little Google research, would have demonstrated the absence of any basis for the theory advanced here that the Dominion’s voting machines had changed the individual votes, let alone the outcome of the election, “write the lawyers.

Evers is seeking $ 106,000 in penalties against Powell and his co-lawyers to cover the costs of the litigation. They included Trump’s internal campaign memo as an exhibit in the documents, offering it as further evidence of Powell’s professional failures.

The note was first discovered through litigation from Eric Coomer, a Dominion leader pursuing the campaign, Powell and other conspiracy theorists alleging libel and other damages.

Powell objected to the payment of penalties to Evers lawyers, saying the court had no jurisdiction to force the payments because the case did not go very far before being dismissed.

The judge who oversaw Powell’s Michigan “Kraken” case approved sanctions against her and fellow conspiracy theorist lawyer Lin Wood in April, saying they had engaged in “historic and profound abuse of the law. judicial process “.

Rudy Giuliani, another electoral conspiracy theorist who has filed a lawsuit to overturn election results on Trump’s behalf, has had his lawyer’s license suspended in New York for his false claims.

