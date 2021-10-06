Politics
Shiv Sena Praises Priyanka Gandhi, Says She Has Same Fire As Her Grandmother | Latest India News
A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Shiv Senas spokeswoman Saamana said in her editorial that she had the same fire as her late grand- mother Indira Gandhi. Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioned Prime Minister Modi’s silence on the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and criticized the government of Uttar Pradesh for detaining Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on his way to meet with family members of the victims.
Since she (Priyanka Gandhi) is General Secretary of the Congress Party, there may be a political attack on her, but she is also the granddaughter of the great leader Indira Gandhi who has made great sacrifices for the country and has divided Pakistan (in Bangladesh). Those who illegally imprisoned her should have been aware of this fact, Saamana said.
Priyanka Gandhi was prevented from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri where four protesting farmers were killed after an SUV belonging to Union Minister of State for the House, Ajay Kumar Mishras, allegedly entered them. Gandhi said the UP police did not serve her with any orders or notices and that no copy of the FIR was shared with her.
I was not presented either before a magistrate or any other judicial officer. I was also not allowed to meet with my legal adviser who has been standing at the door since the morning. At the moment, I do not go into details of the totally illegal physical force used on my colleagues and I at the time of my arrest, she said.
Sena alleged that the Uttar Pradesh administration roughed up the Secretary General of Congress who only asked about her crime or whether an FIR had been registered against her. The Marathi publication claimed that the BJP would have unleashed its army of female volunteers if such an incident had taken place with one of its workers.
“Priyanka Gandhi is a fiery leader and fighter. Her eyes and voice have the same fire as Indira Gandhi,” he said.
(With contributions from agencies)
