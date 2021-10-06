Pro-Trump News Outlet One America News Primarily Funded By AT&T – Report – Deadline





One America News, the far-right upstart media best known for fiercely supporting Donald Trump before, during and after his presidency, got about 90% of its financial backing from AT&T.

The revealing news, which was rebuffed by the telecommunications giant, was reported in a Reuters investigative article. The news agency reviewed the court records and walked away with a number of amazing financial details and connections that had not been previously reported.

Robert Herring Sr., the 80-year-old founder of OAN who made his fortune in the circuit board industry, said in a legal statement in 2019 that the decision to launch the network in 2013 was prompted by AT&T. “They told us they wanted a conservative network,” Herring said, according to the report. “They only had one, it was Fox News, and they had seven more from each other [left-wing] side. When they said that, I jumped on it and built one.

Tens of millions of revenue was generated from distribution deals with DirecTV, which AT&T owned from 2015 until a spin-off was completed earlier this year, according to the report. (In 2013, the company participated in the pay-TV space through its U-verse cable operation.) The company still owns a 70% stake in DirecTV, but the satellite operator is now controlled by a separate entity with private capital support.

In a statement provided to Deadline, AT&T said that it “never had a financial stake in OAN’s success and that it did not” fund “OAN. When AT&T acquired DirecTV, we refused to to broadcast OAN on this platform, and OAN sued DirecTV accordingly. Four years ago, DirecTV entered into a commercial distribution agreement with OAN, as it did with hundreds of other channels and as OAN l ‘Has done with the other TV providers who broadcast its programming. The statement went on to point out that DirecTV “does not dictate or control the programming of the channels. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.”

In the Reuters article, AT&T spokesman Jim Greer challenged the characterization of AT&T playing a quasi-Roger Ailes role, staking out a startup media with an explicit political goal. He declined to answer any of the financial aspects revealed in court testimony, but said AT&T seeks to offer “perspectives from all political backgrounds” to its clients.

Herring said he was offered $ 250 million for OAN (an opening that did not result in a deal), and his accountant testified under oath that without DirecTV’s approval and AT&T support, the OAN value would be “zero”.

OAN remains a fraction of the size of major cable news competitors, but it has gained ground by adopting a stricter and more reliable version of the feedback loop that has existed for years between Trump and Fox News. Before his Twitter account was permanently banned, the former president tweeted OAN promotions more than 120 times in his last two years in office, according to Reuters’ estimate. Chanel Rion, the network’s White House correspondent, has become so closely associated with the media atmosphere around Trump that she has become a satirical on-screen target for Sascha Baron Cohen in Borat After Moviefilm.

Like NewsMax and other right-wing media, OAN also benefited from last November’s election, with Fox News taking a backlash after calling Joe Biden’s election. OAN has been among the strongest supporters of the lies spread by Trump and other Republicans about voter fraud in 2020.

The link between AT&T and OAN is particularly striking in the context of the longstanding acrimony between Trump and CNN. This bad blood would have led to the decision at the 11th hour of the Department of Justice to sue AT&T in an attempt to block its acquisition of Time Warner. Antitrust regulators have always insisted the case was about consumer protection and monopoly issues, rather than any personal agenda. The federal judge who heard the case removed the Trump element from the table except for evidence and testimony that would seek to establish the former president’s potential motive. A 2019 New Yorker article by Jane Mayer, however, made the connection between Trump’s animosity towards CNN and the antitrust affair.

While AT&T backed CNN and kept its promises not to sell it or remove it from the $ 85 billion deal with Time Warner, throughout the merger period it backed an extreme competitor. right, Reuters found. Today, AT&T is sending WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, to a new stand-alone entity through a $ 43 billion merger with Discovery. The company will retain a significant stake, but Discovery will be in the driver’s seat.

The situation of the right-wing network is not AT & T’s first political tangle of the week. On Monday, the Dallas-based firm’s support for lawmakers who back the state’s tough new law restricting abortion was criticized by the Democratic super PAC.

