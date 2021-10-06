Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet virtually by year-end

ZURICH – With tensions between world powers mounting, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, according to the White House.

The tentative agreement for the talks was leaked after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for six hours in Zurich.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two sides were still working on what the virtual meeting would look like.

The presidential meeting was proposed after Biden, who spent a lot of time with Xi when they were vice presidents, mentioned during their call last month that he would like to be able to see Xi again, according to a senior official in the administration, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the talks between Sullivan and Yang and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Xi did not leave China during the coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to attend the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Rome and a United Nations climate conference in Scotland in person.

A White House statement on the Swiss meeting said Sullivan stressed to Yang the need to keep lines of communication open, while raising concerns about China’s recent military provocations against Taiwan, human rights violations. man against ethnic minorities and Beijing’s efforts to stifle democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

Sullivan has made it clear that while the United States will continue to invest in its own national strength, it is seeking greater engagement at a higher level to ensure responsible competition, the statement said.

U.S. officials have expressed frustration that interactions with their high-level Chinese counterparts, including Yang, at the start of Biden’s presidency were less than constructive. But Wednesday’s talks have been described as respectful, constructive and perhaps the most thorough between the parties since Biden took office in January, according to the administration official.

The White House said the meeting was meant to follow up on last month’s call between Biden and Xi in which Biden stressed the need to set clear parameters in their competition.

Still, US-Chinese relations have been strained, recently exacerbated by dozens of Chinese military sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated his concerns that Beijing is undermining regional peace and stability through its provocative action. China sent a record 56 fighter jets to Taiwan on Monday alone.

We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed against Taiwan, said Blinken, who was in Paris for talks with French officials.

At the start of Biden’s presidency, he vowed to pressure Beijing over its human rights record. His administration affirmed the US position, first articulated at the end of the Trump administration, that China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its region of northwest Xinjiang was genocide.

In March, the United States, in coordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, imposed sanctions on senior Communist Party officials for their role in the detention and abuse of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. At the Group of Seven summit in England in June, Biden successfully urged fellow leaders to include specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights violations in the joint statement. leaders.

Human rights activists and Republican lawmakers in the United States have raised concerns that the administration may ease pressure on human rights as it seeks Beijing’s cooperation on the global effort on climate change and to thwart North Korea’s nuclear program.

The White House said last week it had no position on the Uyghur forced labor prevention law, which was passed by the US Senate in July.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and sponsor of legislation, wrote in the Washington Examiner Wednesday that the Biden administration is choosing to ignore the Chinese Communist Party’s blatant human rights violations to strike a deal on the weather.

Psaki fended off criticism. She claimed that Biden, unlike President Donald Trump, spoke out against human rights violations, raised concerns about human rights violations directly to President Xi and we have it. done at all levels.

The United States signaled this week that it currently plans to stick to the tariffs imposed on China under the Trump administration.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a speech in Washington this week, said she would start engaging her Chinese counterparts to discuss Beijing’s failure to meet commitments made in phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. signed in January 2020. Biden criticized Beijing for coercive business practices, including its use of forced labor, which has led to an unfair playing field.

We will use the full range of tools at our disposal and develop new tools as necessary to defend US economic interests against harmful policies and practices, Tai said.

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press editors Alexandra Jaffe in Washington and Matthew Lee in Paris contributed to this report.