67% of GOP want Trump to stay in politics, 44% want him to run for President





Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

According to a Pew Research Center survey of American adults conducted September 13-19.

About one in five Republican (22%) say that if they would like Trump to continue to be a major political figure in the United States, they would rather he use his stature to support another presidential candidate who shares his point of view in 2024. rather than running for office himself. About a third of Republicans (32%) say they wouldn’t want Trump to remain a national political figure for many years to come.

The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand the public’s views on Donald Trump’s political future, including whether he should potentially run for president in 2024. This study also examines what Republicans and Democrats see as behavior acceptable to elected officials within their own parties. For this analysis, we interviewed 10,371 American adults in September 2021. All of those who took part in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses. This way almost all American adults have a chance to be selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the adult United States population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for the report, along with the answers and its methodology.

The share of Republicans who say Trump should continue to be a major national figure has risen 10 percentage points, from 57% to 67% since a January survey in the dying days of his administration and in the immediate wake January 6. riot at the United States Capitol.

Opinions among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are essentially unchanged during this period. Today, 92% of Democrats say they wouldn’t like Trump to continue to be a major national political figure in the future, while only 7% say they would like to see this.

Among Republicans, opinions on whether Trump should continue to be a major political figure or run for president vary by age, education, and ideology.

For example, 72% of Republicans with some college experience or less (who constitute a clear majority of Republicans) say Trump should be a major figure, with half of them saying he should run for president in 2024 In contrast, a narrower majority (54%) of Republicans with a college degree or above say Trump should remain a prominent figure, of which only 28% say he should run for president.

Among conservative Republicans, there is broad support for Trump to remain a national political figure: three-quarters prefer this, with 49% saying he should run for president in 2024. Moderate and liberal Republicans are more divided : 51% say he should play a permanent political role, with 33% saying he should run for president himself in 2024; 47% say he shouldn’t continue to play a major political role.

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans say their party should not accept elected officials who criticize Trump

A 63% majority of Republicans say their party should not too much (32%) or not at all (30%) accept elected officials who openly criticize Trump, according to the new poll. Only 36% of Republicans say the GOP should be very (11%) or rather (26%) accepting officials who do.

In contrast, about six in ten Democrats say the Democratic Party should be very (17%) or rather accept (40%) Democratic elected officials who openly criticize President Joe Biden.

The majority of Republicans and Democrats say their party should accept elected officials who agree with the other party on important issues. Two-thirds of Democrats say the Democratic Party should accept Democratic officials who agree with the GOP on important issues. A slimmer majority of Republicans (55%) say the GOP should accept officials who agree with Democrats on some important issues.

The survey also questioned the acceptability of elected officials of one party qualifying their counterparts of the other as bad. A majority of Democrats (57%) and about half of Republicans (52%) say their parties should not too much or not at all accept officials who do this.

About four in ten Democrats (41%) say their party should accept elected officials from their own party who label GOP officials as bad guys, with 13% saying their party should be very supportive of this. Among Republicans, 46% say their party should accept officials who label their Democratic counterparts as bad guys, including 18% who say the party should be very tolerant of those officials.

The share of Republicans who say their party should accept elected officials who openly criticize Trump has declined since March. Today, 36% of Republicans say it’s at least acceptable enough for Republican elected officials to openly criticize Trump, up from 43% earlier this year.

There has also been a decline in the share of Democrats saying their party should accept elected Democrats who openly criticize Biden. A slim majority of Democrats (57%) say this is acceptable, up from 68% in March.

Note: Here are the questions used for the report, along with the answers and its methodology.

Amina Dunn is a research analyst focusing on US politics and politics at the Pew Research Center.

