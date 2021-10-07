Gary Neville mocks Boris Johnson over a man’s spaghetti bolognese





The former Manchester United legend, 46, had an argument with former Tory MP Edwina Currie as they discussed the universal credit cut on Good Morning Britain. During the argument, Mr Neville criticized Mr Johnson’s scruffy appearance and compared him to spaghetti. He said: Boris Johnson, for me, is not good enough to be really prime minister of this country, if I’m basic. It’s a bit of a man’s spaghetti bolognese – he looks scruffy, his every sentence and speech is almost like a sprig of spaghetti – you have no idea where it starts, and you don’t. certainly have no idea where it ends, and yet he’s popular. READ MORE Edwina Currie and Gary Neville face off on ITV / ITV And if you look at a menu and you kind of have a waiter or waitress on your shoulder asking you to make a choice and you have to make a panic decision, you end up going for your spaghetti bolognese and we need great alternatives to spaghetti bolognese. He spoke out against Currie for suggesting people find jobs rather than relying on universal credit the day it was cut for the most vulnerable living in poverty. The former deputy health minister said: What we have to understand is that we have something like a million vacancies advertised in this country. It doesn’t make sense to pay people to stay at home. There’s 30 million people out there listening to me like I say, the best benefit is a job. The economy needs people to find work. Neville replied: Well, let me translate what Edwina just said for people across the country, because it is a message that Conservative MPs have entrenched in our minds for a long time. “The first thing Edwina said was: I’m fine here, fine here, which is the first thing a Tory MP does, they take care of themselves. Next thing she said was, go get a job, clear your ass, lazy. Stop watching Good Morning Britain and go get a job. The removal of the 20-a-week universal credit increase has been widely opposed by charities, unions, think tanks and leaders from all walks of life. The government said the increase was always intended to be temporary, helped claimants through the most difficult stages of the pandemic and it is right to focus on its employment plan.

