China’s Biden, Xi Jinping agree to hold virtual summit





President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first summit by the end of this year, but virtually, not in person, a concession to an era of pandemic and a recognition of the dangers of entering an entire year into a new one. presidential term without a formal meeting between the leaders of the world’s largest and second-largest economies. The announcement by US officials on Wednesday came after a six-hour meeting between Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and his closest Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, Beijing’s top diplomat. US officials had called for a face-to-face meeting. But Xi has not left Chinese territory for such meetings for nearly two years, and will not be at the Group of 20 summit in Rome this month, which the Chinese leader usually attends. Mr Sullivans’ meeting came after a September 9 phone call between Mr Biden and Mr Xi in which the two leaders agreed there was too little communication between their governments. But by the time Sullivan arrived in Zurich for Wednesday’s meeting, the Chinese Air Force had entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, a clear warning to the island. And the United States had announced a new deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines capable of spawning anywhere along the Chinese coast or crossing disputed areas of the South China Sea. .

And the two countries had just exchanged jailed citizens, after the Justice Department announced a deferred prosecution agreement with a top executive at Huawei, the telecommunications giant, allowing him to return to China. Within hours, two Americans and two Canadians, long detained by China, were on the return plane. It is not known exactly when the summit will be held. Presumably, other officials will attend, as they would if the meeting were held in the United States or China. Yet the decision to hold the summit via secure video stands in stark contrast to how Biden met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin last June. This meeting, in a hillside villa in Geneva, took place in person. A senior US official briefing reporters after Wednesday’s meeting said the two had a frank conversation that was direct and wide-ranging. Mr Sullivan, the US official said, opposed Chinese efforts to condition its cooperation on issues in which the two nations have a strong national interest, for example, the fight against global warming or nuclear proliferation on US concessions in bilateral disputes. Mr Sullivan, the official said, cited the climate specifically as an example where aligning the two nations’ approaches is not just a favor for the United States. But China often accuses the United States of similar ties, for example by imposing sanctions on China for human rights violations, which Beijing sees as interference in internal affairs.

The official provided few details on what was said about Taiwan, other than a reiteration of previous US statements.

