The Genius of Jokowi by Kishore Mahbubani

At a time when even some wealthy democracies elect crooks as their political leaders, the success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo deserves wider praise and appreciation. “Jokowi” provides a model of good governance that the rest of the world can learn from.

JAKARTA Bad news travels. The good news is not. When the Afghan government recently collapsed, the whole world watched. But when Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, produced today the most successful democratically elected leader in the world, President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, hardly anyone outside the archipelago does know the story.

This story is all the more remarkable as Jokowi succeeded in one of the most difficult countries in the world to rule. Indonesia stretches 5,125 kilometers (3,185 miles) from east to west, making it wider than the continental United States, and is made up of 17,508 islands. In addition, few large countries can match its ethnic diversity. When the Indonesian economy decreased by 13.1% in 1998, following the Asian financial crisis, many experts predicted that the country would collapse, like Yugoslavia.

In this context, Jokowi did more than govern competently. It has set new standards of governance that should be the envy of other great democracies.

To begin with, Jokowi bridged Indonesia’s political divisions. Almost a year after Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election, 78% of Republicans still do not believe he was legitimately elected. Biden was a United States Senator for 36 years, but he cannot heal partisan divisions in the Americas. In contrast, the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate that Jokowi defeated in his re-election in 2019 Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno now sit in his cabinet (as Minister of Defense and Minister of Tourism, respectively ).

Most notably, Jokowi reversed the growing momentum of most of Indonesia’s Islamist parties, in part by being inclusive. As President Jair Bolsonaro deepened divisions in Brazil, a country with a population similar to Indonesia, Jokowi politically reunified his country. As he told me in a recent interview, The Third Pillar of Indonesian Ideology, Pancasila, emphasizes unity in diversity. To this end, its skillful coalition building led to the adoption last year of the so-called Omnibus law, which aims to stimulate investment and create new jobs.

Jokowi’s personal experience with poverty is essential to understanding his accomplishments. After a successful political career, he served as governor of Jakarta before becoming president, he naturally could have drifted in the company of billionaires, as many politicians do. But the poor remain his priority, and it is no surprise that his administration has put in place many programs to help them.

In 2016, for example, the government redistributed land to the poor through the formalization of land ownership. It introduced the Indonesian health card (Kartu Indonesia Sehat) and a new national health insurance scheme, which aim to provide universal health care. Likewise, the government has launched the Smart Indonesia Card (Kartu Indonesia Pintar) to increase enrollment and achieve universal education, and administers a cash transfer program for the poor (Program Keluarga Harapan).

Before Jokowi took office in 2014, the Indonesian Gini coefficient of wealth inequality had increased steadily, from 28.6 in 2000 to 40 in 2013. The coefficient thereafter decreases to 38.2, its first significant drop in 15 years. Yet unlike many leaders who advocate big government programs to help the poor, Jokowi is fiscal conservative. Indonesia’s public debt is low by international standards, less than 40% of GDP.

At the same time, Jokowi is a staunch capitalist. As a former furniture exporter, he understands the challenges small businesses face. So he used his popularity to push through painful measures, such as labor law reform to allow companies to fall back on tough times and the elimination of fuel subsidies.

Jokowi is also engaged in infrastructure development. During his presidency, the government drew up bold plans to build highways across Indonesia, from Aceh in the west to Papua in the east. In Sumatra, a 2,000 kilometer stretch of railway is planned from Banda Aceh in the north to Lampung in the south. Other proposed projects include a 1,000-kilometer railway through Sulawesi and the development of long-distance rail lines in Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, the Jakartas metro network is growing rapidly, relieving some of the world’s worst traffic jams. On Java, more than 700 kilometers toll roads (including the Trans-Java toll road) were built between 2015 and 2018, a feat once considered impossible, given that only 220 kilometers of roads were built on the island over the decade former.

Jokowi’s reforms helped improve Indonesia’s ranking in global banks To do business index of 120th in 2014 To 73rd in 2020. By now, Indonesia should have experienced an economic boom, but COVID-19 has hit the country hard. Yet Jokowi acted early and decisively to secure 175 million doses of vaccine for a population of 270 million. Most of the doses came from China, and Jokowi was given a Sinovac vaccine to show his confidence in Chinese vaccines and send a wider political signal.

But Jokowi has been geopolitically cautious, wisely maintaining good relations with China and the United States as their rivalry between the great powers grows. He told me that he encouraged the United States to invest more in Indonesia, because China’s investments have been much larger in recent years. Indonesia is involved in many projects related to the China Belt and Road Initiative, including the Jakarta-Bandung Railway, a tourist special economic zone in Java, the Kayan hydroelectric power station in northern Kalimantan, the expansion of the port of Kuala Tanjung in Sumatra and the development of the Lembeh International Airport in Sulawesi.

We are living in a paradoxical time. Modern social science has equipped us with all the knowledge we need to govern well, but even some wealthy democracies elect crooks like Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This is why Jokowi’s success deserves wider appreciation. The world can learn a lot from its model of good governance.