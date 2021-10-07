White House reinstates environmental reviews for major projects





WASHINGTON (AP) In the latest reversal of a Trump-era environmental setback, President Joe Biden is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of large infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines. Reviews have been reduced by the Trump administration in an attempt to speed up projects.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said on Wednesday it would reinstate key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a basic environmental law designed to ensure community guarantees during environmental reviews for a wide range federal projects and decisions.

Former President Donald Trump revised the rules last year in an attempt to speed up projects he says would boost the economy and create jobs.

Trump has made reducing government regulations a hallmark of his presidency. He and his administration have often expressed frustration with the rules they say are unnecessarily slowing the approval of interstate oil and gas pipelines and other large projects. The rule change imposed last year tightened timelines for environmental reviews and public comment and allowed federal officials to ignore the role of projects in cumulative effects, such as climate change.

The 2020 changes posed implementation challenges for federal agencies and confused stakeholders and the general public, the White House said in a statement. The changes proposed on Wednesday will restore regulatory certainty and help ensure that America’s infrastructure is built right the first time and provides real benefits without harming the people who live nearby, said Council on Environmental Quality chair Brenda Mallory.

Contrary to claims by the Trump administration, Mallory and other White House officials have said the new rule will actually speed up the completion of major projects because rigorous scrutiny is more likely to withstand legal challenge by environmental groups or states. Many environmental decisions from the Trump era have been overturned or delayed by the courts after finding they had not received sufficient analysis.

African-American, Latino and tribal environmental groups and activists had protested the Trump-era rule change, saying it would worsen pollution in areas already reeling from oil refineries, chemical factories and other dangerous sites. The 1970 environmental law, known as NEPA, is credited with giving poorer communities a platform to negotiate with government regulators and large industries on major projects.

The national law on environmental policy is essential to ensure that federal project managers watch before they leap and listen to experts and the public on the potential impacts of projects on people and wildlife, said Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president environmental justice, climate and community revitalization. for the National Wildlife Federation. This proposed rule will help restore several fundamental protections of NEPA that were removed by the previous administration, shaming the NEPA process.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Environment Committee, said the rule change added unnecessary red tape to building infrastructure. Like I said before, we can’t build better if we can’t build at all.

The Capitos commentary referred to Bidens’ oft-repeated pledge to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, including a number of projects that would be permitted under a bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by the government. Senate and a more ambitious, uniquely democratic bill that would address climate change and other priorities.

Rosalie Winn, senior counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the new rule will allow agencies to take climate change and other cumulative effects into account when assessing large infrastructure projects.

The Environmental Defense Fund was among environmental groups that challenged the Trump-era rule in court. These cases are now in abeyance.

Winn said she agreed with the White House that following proper NEPA guidelines ultimately allows big projects to move faster.

We certainly saw during the Trump administration a real failure to comply with the demands of NEPA and other laws that ultimately slowed down and halted a number of their actions, she said. The new proposal is an important first step in restoring NEPA guarantees and ensuring that the federal government considers the climate and environmental justice impacts of industrial projects.

The Environmental Quality Council will accept comments until the end of November. The rule change is expected to become final early next year.

