Facebook whistleblower accuses tech titan of ignoring overseas espionage operations | New





Chinese spies use Facebook to find Uyghur Muslims around the world, says whistleblower who says tech titan’s neglect of such behavior poses a risk to US national security . “My team worked directly on tracking Chinese participation on the platform monitoring, say, Uyghur populations around the world,” said Frances Haugen, Facebook whistleblower. Recount a Senate Commerce subcommittee this week. “You could actually find the Chinese based on them to do this stuff.” The remarks rocked lawmakers, who braced for a discussion of “protecting children online,” as the title of the hearing promised. Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska who also sits on the Armed Services Committee, asked Haugen an open ended question about the authoritarian exploitation of Facebook. She pointed out that several foreign intelligence services have used the company to their advantage. “We have also seen active participation of, say, the Iranian government spying on other state actors,” Haugen said. “So that’s definitely something happening, and I think Facebook’s constant understaffing in counterintelligence, information operations, and counterterrorism teams is a national security issue. . “ SENATORS WANT BIPARTISAN FACEBOOK SURVEY ON WHISTLEBLOWER DISCLOSURES His testimony coincided with a major failure to Facebook which made the platform largely inaccessible for many hours Tuesday. The technical crisis sparked a strong backlash from Turkey and Russia, both of which issued statements calling for social media alternatives to Facebook. “The problem we have seen has shown us how much our data is in danger, how quickly and easily our social freedoms can be limited,” said a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. wrote on Twitter. A prominent Russian diplomat also cited the breakdown of Facebook as proof that “we need our own social networks and internet platforms”. Turkey and Russia both have a poor reputation for the respect of civil liberties, according to independent watchdogs such as Freedom House. With that in mind, Facebook appears likely to come under pressure from US officials and authoritarian regimes that have exploited the company and fear US spies will do the same. “Our social networks have been used as a useful idiot for authoritarian regimes,” said Ivana Stradner of the American Enterprise Institute. Washington Examiner. “But on the other [hand], they are absolutely terrified of their own misdeeds … They know how these things work what they do in the West. And they have this paranoia that the US or Western allies are going to do, or are already doing, the same [as] the Russians or the Chinese. And that’s why they think an open Internet is a threat to national stability. “ Haugen’s testimony prompted Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the entire Senate Trade Committee, to propose that another hearing be called to focus on the ramifications of national security. “We may want to discuss this matter… at least informally and if you want to come back for another hearing,” Blumenthal said. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Haugen stressed that the company knows how foreign spies are exploiting the platform, but has not assigned enough internal monitors to disrupt such operations. “Facebook is very aware that this is happening on the platform,” she said. “And I think the fact that Congress does not receive a report on the exact number of people working on these things internally is unacceptable.” Original location: Facebook whistleblower accuses tech titan of ignoring overseas spy operations Washington Examiner Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

