Analysis: Boris Johnson offers pride, positivity and promise, but very little substance





Last week in Brighton, Keir Starmer made strong arguments, put forward a political platform and tried to show that his party should be taken seriously. In contrast, the Prime Minister has written a fun speech that will be appreciated outside of Westminster. While Sir Keir must convince the country that he can rule, Mr Johnson simply must not convince them otherwise. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joined by his wife Carrie on stage after delivering his speech at the Conservative Party conference Read more SNP Boris Johnson label conference speech waffle and deviation on lack of p … So we got a set of big hits, a triumphant appearance in front of party members who haven't seen a conference speech since before its historic electoral victory. There was a lot of praise for his own party’s accomplishments, with a speech less forward-looking than praising what came before it. The PM said he beat Jeremy Corbyn, got Brexit and the vaccine rolled out. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.55%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his opening speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday October 6, 2021. We have heard that wages are increasing, which is true, although there is no mention that it is not in line with inflation. Mr Johnson reiterated that they are building 48 new hospitals, while most are just upgrades. He announced a fund of 3,000 for math and science teachers who go to poor areas, except even that wasn’t new, it was a policy started in 2019, dropped and then rolled back due to labor shortages. -work. Then there were the jokes, with more puns on Michael Gove filmed dancing at a party than political announcements. He first went with Jon Bon Govey and then caused confusion, if not concern, by saying rebuilding the beaver while talking about the environment. It was a scene of triumph, a prime minister who can break manifesto promises and raise taxes while being worshiped by his party. With a majority of 80 seats, Mr Johnson can do whatever he wants. We must not ignore that this is part of a context of crisis. Before Mr Johnson even started speaking, the National Pig Association confirmed they had been forced to slaughter animals due to a European labor shortage. Elsewhere, we know this has had an impact on the number of truck drivers, triggering the fuel crisis. But instead of solutions, we have heard that these are “just a function of the economic recovery”, and that it is time to raise wages. He suggests the country should get more money as a result of Brexit, reframing the problems it has caused as a chance to make things better. The argument that Britain needs a pay rise not only puts its tanks further on the Labor lawn, if they have any grass left, but also sets up the next key political debate . This would risk raising both inflation and interest rates, but who would be brave enough to oppose paying people more? Mr Johnson also pledged to create a low-tax economy, despite his impending increase in national insurance for millions of workers in April to fund a $ 12 billion annual investment in health and social care . What was not in the speech was also important. Although leveling is the first slogan to secure a ministerial role, it is still unclear how the UK government plans to deliver it. We know this means creating better jobs and career opportunities outside of London, but after a lot of talk and sidelines we haven’t seen the method yet. Mr Johnson also claimed he had the courage to reshape society after decades of drift and procrastination, as if his party had not been in power since 2010. And that was the general theme of the conference. Pride, positivity and promise, but very little substance. This could of course be due to the fact that it is still being settled with the Treasury when reviewing next month’s spending. Even though Mr Johnson has a plan, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has a libertarian, down-to-earth financier who may want to stem spending rather than open it up further. As for Scotland, there was no mention beyond a brief search to Ian Blackford of the Union Minister. There was also no time spent reducing the increase in universal credit, a decision that came as Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was seen singing “The Time of My Life “during karaoke. But it doesn’t matter. The Prime Minister is a political force that transcends the normal rule of engagement. He has been mocked several times, but continues to win the election. The Conservative Party has conducted virtually every poll in the UK by memory lane, and its lead in key demographics suggests it isn’t going anywhere unless it chooses to do it itself. He has seen a series of sordid scandals, ignored numerous ministers or colleagues breaking Covid restrictions and has continued to gain popularity. Mr Johnson has gone through the pandemic stronger than ever, while Labor is still trying to decide what it wants to be. While Theresa May went into hiding in the parliamentary election which saw her relinquish a majority, Mr Johnson may simply hide behind jokes. His positivity and belief in Britain is contagious, never more than when he’s in a room full of Tory members. While reporters may seek to hear a few details, telling the public that everything will be fine has never worked for them, and is now a more powerful tool than ever. In Brighton, Sir Keir scathingly called the Prime Minister an insignificant man. While it was hard to disagree with that speech, there is no indication that a lack of detail will hurt the Prime Minister anytime soon.

