Gaetz was ‘our boy’ when Trump needed to hear he was ‘awesome’





Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new memoir that Rep Matt Gaetz would “do anything” for Donald Trump. Grisham said Gaetz would regularly be called upon to give Trump a pep talk or defend him on television. “Gaetz was our boy,” Grisham wrote in “I’ll answer your questions now.” Loading Something is loading.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new memoir that White House staff believed GOP Representative Matt Gaetz would “do anything” for former President Donald Trump.

Grisham said Trump aides would call Gaetz on the phone to give the president pep talk or interfere in news broadcasts.

“We all knew that whenever Trump needed someone to stand up for him on TV about anything, Gaetz was our boy,” Grisham wrote in “I’ll answer your questions now.”

She continued, “He would do anything for Trump and a TV hit didn’t necessarily think in that order. When the president needed someone to tell him how awesome he was, the staff would put Gaetz online. and he sang for his supper. ”

The Florida congressman, who is currently under federal investigation for paying a 17-year-old girl for sex, has long been closely associated with Trump. At one point during Trump’s presidency, Gaetz signed a letter nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Shortly before Trump left office, Gaetz privately asked the White House for a preventive pardon for any crimes he may have committed, The New York Times reported in April. Trump said Gaetz never asked for a pardon and the congressman denied all allegations of sex trafficking.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is also said to be calling on other so-called “Trump whisperers,” including Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity and GOP Rep Jim Jordan. Grisham wrote that Trump would rely on these men and a small number of White House aides to keep him informed of “what the base believed.”

“On covid, Meadows and the Whisperers took care of Trump’s worst instincts. One of them told him he couldn’t wear a mask in public because that would show weakness and piss off the base, and all the world was agreeing blindly, “she wrote.

Grisham wrote that Trump’s aides used an array of tactics to calm him down when he got angry at the situation. White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino regularly briefed the president on Rasmussen’s poll numbers, which consistently showed better approval ratings for the president than traditional polls, Grisham wrote.

Former White House aide Max Miller would play the president’s favorite show tunes to keep him from having a crisis, Grisham wrote. Trump dubbed Miller “the man of music.”

Spokesmen for Gaetz, Trump and Meadows did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

