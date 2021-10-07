Pending the choice of Jokowi between Andika and Yudo as candidates for the post of commander of the TNI





However, there are currently two names that are good candidates to replace Hadi Tjahjanto. They are the Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD) General Andika Perkasa and the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono. RPD RI Commission I member, the PPP faction, Syaifullah Tamliha, proposed that President Jokowi take a middle path regarding the candidate for the post of commander of the Indonesian armed forces. He suggested that KSAD General Andika Perkasa be the TNI commander and KSAL Yudo Margono his deputy. Tamliha first compared the retirement times between Kasad Andika and Kasal Yudo to become candidates for the post of commander-in-chief. However, his retirement is earlier before the national elections of 2024. “For example, Kasad Andika, who will be the Commander-in-Chief, he was also born in December and will end in November of next year. in 2023. faced with an election or a presidential election, this is not the case, “he said on Thursday, September 16, 2021. On the other hand, the professor of political science and security at the University of Padjadjaran, Professor Muradi, suggested that Jokowi choose the next commander-in-chief by approaching the law number 34 of 2004 concerning the Indonesian National Armed Forces. (TNI). According to him, the figure of the Chief of the Naval Staff (Kasal) Yudo Margono was the right choice. He said the law meant that candidates for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI were chosen from those who had served as the chief of staff and / or were currently serving as the chief of staff on land, in sea ​​or in the air. Then it is held alternately. Meanwhile, Hadi Tjahanti is from the Indonesian Air Force. “Well, since Pak Jokowi took over as president until today, the Navy has never been commander-in-chief, so he takes turns, important points take turns,” Muradi said when contacted. , Wednesday September 22, 2021. Except, he said, Jokowi estimates that until 2023-2024, a TNI commander is needed to perform more effective consolidation. Effective consolidation usually requires the commander-in-chief of the army. Because the army is the biggest and the most dominant. “In my opinion, it would be good if the posts were alternated because until 2023 there was no important political agenda which required an extraordinary consolidation of the TNI, it was only later after the entry into force. 2023 that the new commander of the interests of maintaining the internal and external consolidation of defense and security policy is possible, ”he said. Muradi explained that there were several reasons why KSAL Yudo Margono was right to become Commander-in-Chief for three reasons. First, Indonesia’s defense policy vision is the global maritime axis. Second, is the reason for regeneration. Muradi said that if KSAD Andika Perkasa were to become Commander-in-Chief, he would only serve for about a year. During this time, KSAL Yudo Margono can serve two years. Third, on the basis of the principle of justice. That is, in the career of a person in the military, the highest position is the commander of the TNI. So if KSAL Yudo Margono has the right track record to become Commander-in-Chief, you better get chosen.

