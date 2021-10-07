



Outlook

October 07, 2021 02:59 AM

US, China to hold virtual summit before year-end: WH official

















By Lalit K Jha Washington, October 7 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, a senior White House administration official said. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Communist Party of China Politburo member and Foreign Affairs Committee office director Yang Jiechi in Zurich on Wednesday. During the meeting, which lasted approximately six hours, Sullivan also touched on areas where the United States and China have an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges and ways to manage risks in the relationship, the White House said in a reading of the call. Sullivan raised a number of areas where we are concerned about Chinese actions, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, South China Sea and Taiwan. The decision to hold a virtual summit was made given that the two leaders are unlikely to be present at the same time for the rest of the year. I think you will all have seen reported that Xi Jinping was not planning to go to the G20 and in today’s conversations, so we discussed what could await the new leaders, to have a more substantial commitment given that we don’t. expect to be in the same location in the near future, a senior administration official said. So, we have an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between leaders before the end of the year, the official said, noting that details of the meetings are still being worked out. According to the senior administration official, the conversation between Sullivan and Yang was frank, direct and broad. It lasted about six hours, the official said. Sullivan spoke of areas where the United States and China have an interest in working together to address vital international challenges. The National Security Advisor has been pretty clear in this discussion, really citing the climate as a specific example that working together on these issues or finding ways to align our approaches is not about doing the United States a favor, nor to be transactional, just that our two nations have responsibilities, interests, and that we should see where we can line up, the senior administration official said. This is not an area where we will accept links with parts of the bilateral relationship. And in fact, he made it clear that linking bilateral issues to these vital international challenges, something we just don’t see is acceptable and it’s not the framework in which we operate it. We just don’t have that transactional approach and don’t think it’s healthy for China as well, the official said. The two leaders also discussed ways to manage risk in their relationship and specific ways they might be able to explore some of these aspects further. The financial adviser also raised a number of areas where they have concerns with China. This includes actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. PTI LKJ BSG BSG

