New SMC office: BN Pani presents his plan in front of PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel





Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner BN Pani presented the plan for the new administrative offices of the local body to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw the presentation virtually and suggested including some of the state and central government offices in the project so that people can do their jobs in one place. BJP State President CR Paatil and various government officials were also present at the meeting. The plan includes a twin building with a ground floor plus 29 floors to be constructed on an open plot of the former sub-prison on the ring road in Surat. The buildings will have a green roof effect with solar panels on the roof and a platinum rating concept. The estimated cost of the buildings will be around Rs 650 crore, SMC officials said. We have planned a three-storey underground car park, ground floor with 29 floors, including podiums to be made on three floors, where the two buildings will be erected. The buildings will have a height of 110 m and will include conference rooms, offices of different departments of the SMC, in addition to the offices of political leaders. We are also working on the suggestions given by the PM and CM, Pani said. Currently, the 168-year-old Mughalsarai building houses the headquarters of the SMC. However, SMC started looking for open land to build their new offices due to space constraints and traffic problems on the nearby main road. The authorities have identified the enclosed land of the prison with an area of ​​22,500 m². A proposal, sent to then chief minister Anandiben Patel, in 2015, was quickly accepted. In exchange for the old prison land, the Surat municipal company had to give another piece of land in the same area to the state government. After the completion of all procedures, Anandiben Patel laid the foundation stone for the new administrative building on May 15, 2015. However, the project was stuck due to technical issues. After the addition of new areas to the city of Surat, the current municipal commissioner Pani took over the task for the construction of the new administrative buildings on the sub-prison grounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/surat/new-smc-office-bn-pani-presents-plan-before-pm-modi-cm-bhupendra-patel-7556831/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos