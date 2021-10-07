Strengthening commercial and defense links – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Turkey is Bangladesh’s true sympathizer and good friend. Turkey was, is and will be with Bangladesh at the time of the crisis. Only the sky is the limit of Turkey-Bangladesh relations. According to recent Bangladeshi media reports, Bangladesh and Turkey have become closer and closer, with two main goals behind them. On the one hand, Turkey’s far-reaching efforts to regain its influence in the Muslim world. On the other hand, Bangladesh is ready to expand its trade and defense ties, including resolving the Rohingya crisis. Based on these two goals, analysts in Dhaka believe that relations between the two countries will reach a “single peak.”

Turkey, a member of the NATO Alliance, occupies a strong position in international forums, including the United Nations and the OIC, they say. Despite the distance from the country in the past, the relationship has grown stronger by supporting Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. After that, Dhaka focused on increasing trade relations with Ankara, and the response was as expected. At present, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Turkey stands at 1 billion per year, but efforts are being made to increase it to 2 billion. With the increase in defense cooperation, bilateral relations are expected to deepen.

Now Turkey wants to invest more in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and Turkey agreed to boost trade and tourism.

Turkey has managed to grab the world’s attention as it has made tremendous strides in the past decade. On the contrary, Bangladesh has become a country with new potential for economic growth. These two issues play a role in strengthening mutual unity and relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh condemned an attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. According to a letter from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, relations between the two countries are heating up. From time to time, Erdogan’s administration has expressed support for Dhaka on the Rohingya issue.

Later, Turkish First Lady Emin Erdogan came to Bangladesh to visit the Rohingya camp at Cox’s Bazar. Turkey has taken a strong stand in favor of the Rohingya on the world stage, including the UN-OIC. The country has taken a number of measures, including providing humanitarian assistance. As these are practically in favor of Bangladesh, Dhaka benefits in other areas, notably diplomacy.

As a result, the Air and Navy Chief of Staff will visit Turkey at the end of 2020. Turkish Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen visited Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu is came to Dhaka. They opened their embassies in the two countries and signed bilateral agreements.

The army chief of staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, recently visited Turkey. He met with senior military officials, including the Turkish defense minister, on possible defense cooperation, training and other issues. Analysts believe his visit will add a “new dimension” to the strategic friendship and military cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey.

Bangladesh has agreed to buy military equipment from Turkey to strengthen the country’s security system. In the coming days, the two governments will hold talks with Turkey on joint production of military equipment in the country and extensive training in the security sector between the two countries.

Experts say the development of defense ties between the two countries is positive, adding a new dimension to the relationship. In the future, relations between the two countries could become even stronger.

According to the Bangladesh mission in Ankara, Turkey, a new agreement was signed between the two countries in the defense sector on June 29. On June 29, 2021, the government-to-government defense (G2G) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Turkey. According to the agreement, Bangladesh will purchase a significant amount of military equipment from Turkey. The agreement was followed by Bangladeshi Ambassador to Turkey Musad Mannan and Defense Attaché Brigadier General Rashed Iqbal.

According to various media, diplomatic sources claim that Bangladesh wishes to have multiple sources of military equipment in the context of the ongoing geopolitical changes. In this context, this agreement was signed with Turkey. It is expected to sign the agreement with several other countries in the coming days.

Following his productive visit to Indonesia, Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu visited Bangladesh on December 23, 2020 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen and to officially inaugurate our new embassy complex in Dhaka. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu arrived in Dhaka on December 23 for a two-day visit. Before leaving Dhaka on December 23, Mevlt avuolu met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganobhaban and conveyed a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also held bilateral meetings with AK Abdul Momen.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu told reporters in Dhaka at the time that Bangladesh was now Asia’s rising star. Bangladesh is one of Turkey’s important partners in Asian politics. The progress Bangladesh has made in the economic sector in a very short period of time is commendable. The big businessmen of Turkey want to seize the opportunity to invest in different sectors of Bangladesh.

In the military sector, Turkey can produce to meet its own needs, which is standard and durable. Turkey wants to cooperate with Bangladesh in this sector. Turkey is interested in the exchange of technologies and joint production in this sector if necessary.

Bangladesh and Turkey must both make progress in defense together. Many foreign partners in Bangladesh will not be happy. But Bangladesh must move forward with Turkey to keep them happy. “Turkey is the only country that Bangladesh can count on to come forward in times of crisis. “

Turkey has already called on Bangladesh to jointly participate in the production and development of military equipment. Turkey is making great strides in drone technology. Drone weapons will play a very important role in the coming war situation. The situation may be such that the drone will hover and be controlled while sitting in the office. Another 21 years ago, they were building an armed personal transport vehicle, that’s when they built a small plane. There is no doubt that they will be building fighter jets at some point. ‘

Turkey is a very good source. Turkey is the source of military equipment for Bangladesh and Bangladesh can jointly participate in the production and development of military equipment with Turkey. Thus, it can be said that Turkey is strengthening its trade and defense ties with Bangladesh.