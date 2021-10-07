Politics
Boris Johnson greets AUKUS in joke-filled but unpolitical party conference speech
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the new AUKUS security pact, during a speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference which was filled with jokes and taunts against the opposition.
Key points:
- The speech was BorisJohnson’s first to members of the Conservative Party since winning the 2019 general election
- He said labor supply and shortages would be offset by wage growth
- The speech was criticized for being heavy with jokes but not very detailed
But the speech has been criticized in some quarters as running out of plans and policies to address the supply and labor issues plaguing much of the country.
Johnson said the problems, including fuel and food shortages, which led to chaotic scenes at gas stations in south-east England, were “simply a function of the economic recovery” after the country suffered one of the biggest economic downturns from COVID-19. western nations.
The speech was the first time the Prime Minister had been able to address party supporters in person since his meteoric victory in the general election in December 2019.
Mr Johnson said Brexit enabled the UK to strike a new security pact with the US and Australia, which will see Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, and that it could forge new relationships in the Pacific.
He also hit the opposition Labor Party after its members voted against AUKUS at their party’s conference last week.
“If you want a supreme example of global Britain in action, of something daring and shining that just wouldn’t have happened if we had stayed in the EU, I give you AUKUS,” said M Johnson in the crowded Manchester conference room.
“AUKUS, an idea so transparent that (the) labor conference voted overwhelmingly against it.
“But AUKUS is simply a recognition of the reality that the world is tilting on its axis, on its economic axis, and our trade and relations in the Indo-Pacific region are becoming more vital than ever.”
Lots of jokes, few details
Mr Johnson was his usual rowdy throughout the speech, calling former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn a ‘corduroy Communist cosmonaut’ whom he had ‘sent into orbit where he belongs’ after the 2019 election victory.
He also jokingly criticized his own party’s slogan “Build Back Better” by referring to the restart of British beef exports to the United States as the “Build Back Burger”.
But when it came to political announcements and solutions to the rising cost of living and energy prices, as well as food and fuel shortages, the speech lacked detail.
Britain has also experienced severe worker shortages thanks to a combination of Brexit and the pandemic, with business, transport and agriculture sectors calling for a relaxation of immigration rules to attract foreign workers.
But Mr Johnson insisted it was just start-up problems caused by the split with the EU, and said companies need to rise to the occasion and raise wages.
He backed his mantra of ‘leveling up’, a phrase first coined during his candidacy for the 2019 election, which is a promise to raise income levels in all parts of the UK.
“The answer is to control immigration to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment, facilities. and the machines they need to do their jobs.
“Yes, it will take time and it will be difficult, but this is the change that people voted for in 2016 and this is the change that people voted for again, mightily, in 2019.
“And to make that change, we will continue our work of unifying and leveling across the UK, the biggest project a government can undertake.”
“Economically illiterate”
Matthew Lesh, head of research at the neoliberal think tank Adam Smith Institute, said Mr Johnson’s rhetoric was “explosive but meaningless and economically illiterate”.
“This was a program to move to a centrally planned, high tax and low productivity economy,” he said.
Mr Johnson has also been criticized for his government’s removal of an increase in Universal Credit Benefit (UC) payment of 20 pounds ($ 37) per week to low-income people, which coincided with plans to increase in taxes which will also hit low-income people. more.
The promise of higher wages will fill the shortfall, the government says, and be better than relying on taxpayer-funded benefits as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We ultimately want to avoid the benefits and the welfare trap and encourage people to return to work and of course the UC system was designed to help get people to work,” the Justice Secretary said. Dominic Raab at Sky News.
But not all are convinced, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat declaring that “the increase in wages is excellent unless prices are rising faster”.
Loading
“Inflation matters, it’s about what we can afford and how families manage to make ends meet during a tough month,” he tweeted.
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smithsaidhe didn’t think the pay hike should be scrapped or at least put on hold over the winter.
“(There are) a lot of difficulties right now.”
