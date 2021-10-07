AT&T funds network that defended the Big Lie, White History Month





In the fallout from his defeat in 2020, Donald Trump immediately began pushing allegations of electoral fraud so far-fetched that even Fox News did not go so far as to support them. This betrayal seen by Trump’s favorite network helped spawn One America News, which for the past 11 months has taken care of MAGA worshipers while keeping pace with the plot and, apparently, America. can thank AT&T for this. In an explosive story on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the telecommunications giant played a central role in the creation of OAN, ostensibly commissioning the site and paying for its continued existence.

Executives at AT&T, which also owns CNN through its subsidiary WarnerMedia, are said to have met with OAN founder Robert Herring ahead of his creation of the outlet to express interest in helping launch a right-wing network that could compete. with Fox News. They told us they wanted a conservative network, Herring said in 2019, according to a deposition obtained by Reuters. They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven more inside each other. [left-wing] side. When they said that, I jumped on it and built one. While OAN was taken over by a number of cable, satellite and streaming providers, according to Reuters, an accountant working for the network explained in court testimony in 2020 that AT&T was funding 90% of Herring Networks revenue, the company that owns OAN. An OAN lawyer said in court that the company would cease operations tomorrow if its deal with AT&T-owned supplier DirecTV ended.

The Reuters report, which drew some of its information from an OAN lawsuit against AT&T and a lawsuit brought against OAN by a former producer, was rebuffed by AT&T spokesman Jim Greer, who declined to comment on the testimony about OAN’s sources of income. . We have always strived to provide a wide variety of content and programming that would be of interest to customers, and do not dictate or control the programming on the channels we broadcast, the conglomerate spokesperson said. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.

The two entities apparently have an entangled history. OAN first entered AT & T’s orbit through its now-defunct U-verse online platform. At the start of the relationship, AT&T offered to buy 5% of Herring Networks in a failed deal. Ultimately, in 2014, after AT&T announced plans to acquire DirecTV, AT&T executive Aaron Slator offered to air the Herrings channel on DirecTV in return for help lobbying companies. government regulators, according to OAN claims in court. Today, DirecTV pays OAN per subscriber so that the channel can be viewed by DirecTV customers. In addition to its partnership with AT&T, OAN also makes money from online-only providers including Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Play, and Apple TV, where subscribers pay $ 4.99 per month for streaming access to the chain.

Of course, the ties between OAN and Trumpworld run deep as well. After the 2020 election, OAN received a noticeable increase in media and viewer attention after co-opting Trump’s election lies, including the claim that the voting machines created by Dominion Voting Systems had been used to swing the election for Joe Biden. The network is currently facing a libel lawsuit filed by Dominion. (In response to Dominions ‘call for OAN to withdraw its charges, networks attorney Bernard Rhodes called Dominions’ demands irrelevant to a simple point of law: the First Amendment protects offensive journalism and shameful.) In June, OAN host Pearson Sharp claimed that the 2020 election was not only tampered with, but was in fact overthrown, and seemed to suggest those who meddled in our sacred democratic process and attempted to steal power by suppressing the voice of the American people should be executed. The same month, a guest on the network said Americans should celebrate White History Month rather than Evil Pride Month, and called on Christians to stand up and fight the LGBTQ community.

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is himself involved in the Dominion lawsuits for developing conspiracy theories against the company, reportedly said in an August deposition that the Trump administration was so close to the network that it had the power to veto certain NAOs. stories. The rules we made with [OAN president] Charles [Herring] whether he was relying on us whatever our needs were, Giuliani said.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

A teacher in Exeter has been punished for sexual misconduct. Student says it never happened Surprise: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are still mocking US taxpayers The basics of a 2024 RunA photographer counts with his family The adoration of Trump The strategy of Bidens’ COVID Vaccination Triggers Full-Scale Republican Collapse Join Vanity Fair to Receive Full Access to VF.com and Full Online Archives Now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/atandt-bankrolling-trumps-big-lie The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos