Government is aware of inflation problems: Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government is aware of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation and it is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to disadvantaged segments of society.

Prime Minister Imran said this during an interview with SAPM on poverty reduction, Dr Sania Nishtar, who briefed the Prime Minister on the provision of targeted grants to eligible families under the Ehsaas program.

The Prime Minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas are the flagship programs of the government aimed at reducing poverty and improving the society of the lower strata of society. The prime minister ordered that a comprehensive outreach program be launched to educate the masses on how targeted grants can be used.

The meeting was informed that the Ehsaas program has developed a mobile application in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan. This app would be used by vendors to deliver subsidized items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries across the country. It was informed that all necessary precautions have been taken to eliminate the risk of misuse of the targeted grants under the Ehsaas program.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir, National Bank President and senior officers also attended the briefing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on Tuesday to discuss polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support to improve nutrition. as well as financial services in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that more than half of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line and is in urgent need of financial assistance. He called on Gates to consider providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister briefed Gates on Pakistan’s continued progress against polio eradication and appreciated the invaluable assistance provided by BMGF in this regard. He added that the country had only reported one case of wild poliovirus (WPV) this year and that environmental samples positive for WPV had declined significantly. The Prime Minister stressed that although the progress was positive, the work is still in progress. He stressed that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.

Gates congratulated the Prime Minister on the progress made and pledged that the Foundation will continue to support the polio program in Pakistan to ensure that no child in Pakistan is at risk of paralysis from the poliovirus.

Specifically, Gates noted the positive impact of the Prime Minister’s leadership in calling a meeting with deputy commissioners in polio-high risk districts in August.

Both the Prime Minister and Gates have expressed concern over the health system in Afghanistan, the only other polio-endemic country in the world along with Pakistan. They discussed the importance of resuming polio campaigns in Afghanistan to stop the disease and protect Pakistan’s recent progress in the fight against polio.

Gates congratulated the Prime Minister on the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan and noted that the Foundation continued to support government-led programs, including Ehsaas, which is making impressive progress in reducing stunting , and the digitization of the national savings program via Karandaaz.

Gates has offered continued collaboration through the Gates Foundation to improve the health and well-being of Pakistanis. The Prime Minister thanked Gates for the Foundation’s valuable partnership with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with Wapda’s performance in rapidly implementing power generation and water conservation projects in the country.

In this regard, Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (right) visited Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of various projects under the supervision of Wapda, including the Diamer, Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Food Security and Research (NFSR) Syed Fakhar Imam visited Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The Prime Minister was briefed on the encouraging trends so far in the production of cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize.

The Prime Minister was informed that as of September 30, 2021, Pakistan had produced 38.5 million bales of cotton compared to 27 million bales during the same period last year.

The Prime Minister was further informed that we are on track to easily exceed last year’s production figures of 27.5 million tonnes, 8.4 million tonnes, 81 million tonnes and 8.4 million tonnes of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize production respectively. He praised the performance of the Ministry of Food, which pledged to meet record export targets of 150,000 tonnes and 463,000 tonnes of mangoes and citrus fruits respectively. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the authorities concerned to achieve the historical objectives of growth and exports in the agricultural sector.

Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan visited Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister was briefed on the prospects for economic diplomacy with the entire Central Asian region, in particular Kyrgyzstan.

The prime minister ordered that regional ties with Kyrgyzstan be strengthened to boost bilateral trade and commerce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/898314-govt-aware-of-problems-due-to-inflation-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos