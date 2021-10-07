Donald Trump backs Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts governor





Politics “Baker is certainly not the American First or Make America Great Again type. Geoff Diehl speaks to the media during a campaign stop in Fitchburg in 2018. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Former President Donald Trump backs Republican candidate Geoff Diehl in the 2022 race to be governor of Massachusetts.

He’s also tearing up current Republican state governor Charlie Baker.

In a statement Tuesday night announcing his endorsement of Diehl, Trump criticized Baker on everything from Massachusetts energy prices to MBTA and compared the moderate GOP governor’s views on climate change to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez.

Calling Baker a “Republican in name only,” the twice-indicted former president said the governor “has done nothing for the Republican Party and has driven Massachusetts’ energy costs up to, by far, the highest. highs of the nation “.

“Baker is bad at crime, disrespects our police, does nothing for our veterans, totally botched the vaccination rollout, presided over the collapse of the MBTA and saw crime soar to record levels “, Continues the press release.

(Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, despite early deployment setbacks. Additionally, according to FBI data, the state’s violent crime rate has been falling steadily since 2010 to its lowest in decades.)

“His views on the ‘green climate’ are fresh out of the AOC playbook,” Trump added of Baker. “He totally abandoned the principles of the Republican Party, never cutting taxes and undermining our program. Baker is definitely not the American First or Make America Great Again type.

Trump said that Diehl, “on the other hand, is a true patriot, a proponent of low energy costs and … strong in crime, electoral integrity, our now besieged southern border, loves our military and puts the emphasis on the care of our veterinarians.

“Geoff Diehl will be an exceptional governor for the state of Massachusetts, and it is an honor for me to give him my full and complete approval! he added.

Responding to Trump’s statement, Baker told reporters on Wednesday he was “not surprised for a whole bunch of reasons,” according to Politico.

Governor Charlie Baker on Geoff Diehl’s endorsement of Trump: In some ways, I’m not surprised, for a whole bunch of reasons.

Trump has criticized Bakers’ totally botched vax deployment. Guv said I’m very proud that MA has the highest vax rate of any major state #mapoli pic.twitter.com/gC9GXlQkIk

– Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) October 6, 2021

Baker added that he was “very proud of” that Massachusetts has the highest vaccination rate of any major state and said he remained focused on getting Massachusetts out of the pandemic.

Trump’s statement on Tuesday is not the first time he has named Baker; Last fall, the then president also responded to the Massachusetts governor’s criticism of his questionable postal voting allegations by calling Baker a “RINO” on Twitter (he has since been permanently banned from the platform of social media).

Diehl, who previously told Politico he “would rather leave national politics out of this race” when asked about Trump, embraces the endorsement. The former Massachusetts state representative, chairman of Trump’s 2016 state campaign, and 2018 Senate candidate, promoted approval on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Like the president, I want people to feel like the government is not working against them and that they can enjoy the individual freedoms on which our state and our country were founded,” the Whitman Republican told the Boston Globe in a press release.

Trump’s backing also comes a day after Diehl claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” echoing claims the former president used to stoke supporters before the violent takeover. assault on the Capitol on January 6. According to The Globe, Diehl said he also had a recent phone call with Trump promising to follow the former president’s lead.

For his part, Baker has yet to announce whether he will run for a third term as governor. However, he reported his biggest fundraising month since fall 2018 last September.

There are already three Democratic candidates running: former State Senator Ben Downing, Harvard political theorist Danielle Allen and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

It’s unclear how useful Trump’s approval will be for Diehl – or the Republican cause – in Massachusetts, where he only won 32% of the vote in 2020. That could boost Diehl in a primary Republican versus Baker, who clashed with the Conservatives. factions of the state’s GOP party leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic (ironically, polls have repeatedly shown Baker – still one of the country’s most popular governors – to be more popular among Democrats than Republicans in Massachusetts).

At the same time, some Republicans have warned that challenging Baker in the primaries could spell the end of the party in the general election for governor. As Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Jessica Taylor tweeted on Tuesday, “a Diehl victory would move this seat from Solid R to Solid D”.

